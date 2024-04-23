After winning 2-0 in the first leg in Turin, Juventus are heavy favorites to go through the final of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia final if they don't blow it against Lazio on Tuesday for the second leg of the semifinals. The winner of the matchup will face the winning side of the other semifinals between Atalanta and Fiorentina. Here's what you need to know:

How to watch and odds

Date : Tuesday, Apr. 23 | Time : 3 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, Apr. 23 | : 3 p.m. ET Location : Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy

: Stadio Olimpico -- Rome, Italy TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Lazio +295; Draw +330; Juventus +260

Team news

Lazio: Igor Tudor's side will definitely be without three players through injury on Tuesday, including two who started the first leg, with Matteo Guendouzi and Mattia Zaccagni missing due to shin and ankle problems respectively. Goalkeeper Ivan Provedel remains unavailable for selection due to a hamstring issue.

Potential Lazio XI: Mandas; Patric, Romagnoli, Gila; Hysaj, Kamada, Vecino, Marusic; Felipe Anderson, Luis Alberto; Castellanos.

Juventus: Mattia Perin is the team's Coppa Italia goalkeeper, and he will again start on Tuesday evening, while both Fabio Miretti and Moise Kean won't be available due to injuries. USMNT star Weston McKennie will likely start as central midfielder.

Potential Juventus XI: Perin; Rugani, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Prediction

Juventus are expected to keep the result and qualify for the final of the competition. Pick: Lazio 1, Juventus 1.