Newcastle United will try to bounce back from a Champions League defeat when the Magpies face Wolverhampton in Matchweek 10 Premier League match on Saturday at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton. On Wednesday Newcastle lost, 1-0, to Borussia Dortmund in a Champions League group match. The defeat dropped the Magpies to third in Group F with three matches remaining in group play. Meanwhile Wolves sit in 12th place in the EPL table, with 11 points. They are coming off a 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday.



Kickoff is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. The Magpies are the -130 favorites (risk $130 to win $100) in the latest Newcastle vs. Wolves odds, with Wolverhampton the +340 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270. The over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before you lock in your Wolves vs. Newcastle picks or Premier League predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer insider Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Eimer is a high-volume bettor who has vast knowledge of leagues and players across the globe. Since the end of last year's World Cup he has been red-hot, going 212-192-10 for a profit of $3,115 for $100 bettors. That includes a 70-39-5 record in the Premier League for a $3,558 profit.

Now, Eimer has broken down Newcastle vs. Wolves from every angle and just revealed his picks and EPL predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see Eimer's picks. Here are the betting lines and trends for Wolves vs. Newcastle:

Newcastle vs. Wolves spread: Newcastle -0.5 (-130), Wolves +0.5 (+100)

Newcastle vs. Wolves over/under: 2.5 goals

Newcastle vs. Wolves money line: Newcastle -130, Wolves +340, Draw +270

NEW: The Magpies lead the Premier League in goals (24)

WOL: Pedro Neto is tied for the league lead in assists (six)

is tied for the league lead in assists (six) Newcastle vs. Wolves picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why you should back Newcastle

The Magpies are the highest-scoring team in the Premier League, with 24 goals. That includes four goals in their last match, a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Alexander Isak leads the team and is tied for fourth in the EPL, with six goals, while Callum Wilson is tied for sixth in the league, with five.

In addition, Newcastle have owned the head-to-head series between the teams recently. In the last three meetings, the Magpies have two wins and one draw. In the last matchup, Miguel Almiron came off the bench to score a 79th minute goal and give Newcastle a 2-1 victory. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Wolves

Wolverhampton have found some form recently. After losing four of their first six matches across all competitions to start the season, Wolves have two wins, two draws and only one loss in their last five matches. That stretch includes a 2-1 victory over champion Manchester City on Sept. 30.

In addition, Wolves have a playmaking winger in Petro Neto. The 23-year-old from Portugal has seven goal contributions in his last seven appearances. That includes six assists, which is tied for the most in the league. See which team to pick here.

How to make Newcastle vs. Wolves picks

Eimer has broken down Saturday's Premier League match from every possible angle and is leaning Over 2.5 goals. He also has two confident picks, including one on a goal-scorer who is paying plus-money, and is offering a full breakdown of this matchup. He's sharing his Premier League picks and analysis only at SportsLine.

So who wins Wolves vs. Newcastle on Saturday, and where does all the betting value lie? Visit SportsLine now to see which wagers in Newcastle vs. Wolves have all the value, all from the soccer expert who is up almost 36 units on EPL picks since last year's World Cup, and find out.