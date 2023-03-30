There will be a new UEFA Women's Champions League winner after Chelsea eliminated defending champions Olympique Lyon on penalty kicks during the quarterfinal round. It is the first time in nine years the eight-time Champions League-winning Lyon will not feature in the UWCL semifinals. The blues are off to the next round behind a massive performance by goalkeeper Ann Katrin Berger who made two penalty saves. They will face FC Barcelona in the semifinal. With Wolfsburg and Arsenal on the other side of the bracket, it's also the first time in history that two English teams are in the semifinals.

Here's the schedule for the next round and Champions League final:

Champions League semifinals

First leg - Saturday, April 22

Wolfsburg vs. Arsenal



Chelsea vs. Barcelona



Second leg - Saturday, April 29

Arsenal vs. Wolfsburg



Barcelona vs. Chelsea

Final

Saturday, June 3

Winner semi-final 2 vs Winner semi-final 1 (16:00)



Chelsea and Lyon play a historic quarterfinal

The Blues held a 1-0 aggregate into the second leg against Lyon and the two sides needed penalty kicks to determine a place in the semifinals. The early phases of the game were just a preview of the later drama that unfolded, as Chelsea striker Sam Kerr struggled to find a window of opportunity between Lyon defenders Wendie Renard and Vanessa Gilles.

Blues midfielder Melanie Leupolz was subbed out after a bloody collision with Lyon's Danielle van de Donk, and just minutes later the opening goal finally arrived. Gilles provided the breakthrough goal for Lyon during the 77th minute and leveled the goal aggregate off a corner kick opportunity.

The reigning title holders snatched momentum as regulation closed out and Chelsea struggled to find a game-winner within the initial 90 minutes. The French side pulled ahead in extra time with a goal by substitute Sara Dabritz, but a penalty kick conversion by Maren Mjelde in overtime stoppage leveled the match and sent the game into penalties.

The quarterfinal quickly evolved into a legendary game for UWCL competition, and Katrin Berger delivered a heroic ending for Chelsea. The Blues keeper made penalty saves on Lyon captain Renard and U.S. women's national team star midfielder Lindsey Horan.

Barcelona, Arsenal, and Wolfsburg also advance

FC Barcelona punched their ticket to the semifinal after a two-leg series against AS Roma that ended 6-1 in aggregate. Wolfsburg eliminated Paris Saint-Germain after a narrow 1-1 draw in the first leg. The German side pulled ahead of PSG on a penalty converted by Dominique Janssen. Arsenal were down one goal after their first leg against Bavarian giants Bayern Munich. The London side scored two goals in the second leg to cement their place into the semifinals.

Barcelona will face Chelsea in the semifinals as the two side gear up for a rematch series of the 2021 Champions League final. Arsenal and Wolfsburg will square off in the semifinals for a place in the UWCL final.

What's next

UWCL first leg semifinals begin April 22. Arsenal has announced 5,000 tickets sold for their second-leg home match. Chelsea's result keeps the window open for a possible all-English Champions League final in Eindhoven on June 3.