Japanese soccer fans have added a great deal of humanity to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this week. After their country's massive upset win over Germany, Japan supporters helped clean up trash at Khalifa International Stadium.

Prior to Wednesday, following the tournament's opening match between Qatar and Ecuador, Japanese fans also ended up picking up bottles and food that were left behind in the seats -- despite their team not even being part of the match.

The Japanese fans even handed out trash bags in order to clean up garbage from fans that had watched the previous match.

One Bahrain influencer, Omar Al-Farooq, recorded footage of the Japanese fans' good deeds after the tournament's opening match and shared it to his Instagram account. He even asked the fans why they decided to stay behind and help clean up all of the trash.

"We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place," one fan told Al-Farooq.

Al Farooq himself was inspired by the good deeds and chose to help the Japanese fans clean up the trash.

The Japanese fans also picked up Ecuadorian and Qatari flags that had been left on the ground and stated that the country's symbols "command respect."

Japanese fans are known for doing this.

They helped pick up trash during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Following a 3-2 loss at the hands of Belgium in that tournament, Japanese fans could be seen scooping up trash and cleaning off all of the seats inside Rostov Arena.