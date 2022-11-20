The 2022 World Cup got underway on Sunday with host Qatar falling to Ecuador 2-0. Enner Valencia got things going with the opening goal of the match, but it came after controversy. Only five minutes into the match he seemed to have scored but the goal was judged to be offside after an automated VAR decision. But Valencia rounded Qatari keeper Saad Al Sheeb and was brought down for a penalty kick.

He wouldn't miss from the spot rolling his penalty home for a goal in the 16th minute. It wouldn't take long for the 33 year old to double his tally with an excellent header in the 31st minute. Following an excellent cross from right back Angelo Preciado, Valencia had work to do with his finish but his experience paid to put La Tri ahead by two goals before the half.

CBS Sports HQ Newsletter Your Ultimate Guide to Every Day in Sports We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge. By submitting my email I agree to receive the "CBS Sports HQ Newsletter" and other marketing and promotional emails from CBS Sports, which may include information from our affiliates and/or partners' offers, products and services. For more information about our data practices consult our Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

Here are the goals:

From the penalty spot.

Excellence for a second goal.

Listen below and follow In Soccer We Trust: A CBS Sports Soccer Podcast where three times a week your three favorite former USMNT players cover everything you could possibly want to know about the beautiful game in the United States.

World Cup statistics

Matches played: 1/64

Total goals scored: 2

Goals per match: 2

Minutes per goal: 45

Braces scored: 1

Hat tricks scored: 0

Own goals: 0

Penalty kicks: 1

Penalty success rate: 100% (1/1)

Valencia's experience will be critical for Ecuador to make a run to the round of 16 and he certainly got off to a good start for the team. No stranger to big moments, Valencia is currently playing at Fenerbache in the Turkish Super Lig where he has 13 goals and four assists in league play.

Player stats

Goals

Enner Valencia ECU • F • #13 Goals 2

Assists

Angelo Preciado ECU • D • #17 Assists 1

Clean sheets