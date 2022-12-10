I'm Mike Goodman and Saturday's Golazo Starting XI newsletter starts off on a sad note as we mourn the sudden passing of Grant Wahl. I knew Grant a little, you couldn't not if you were in the American soccer media community. And like many others, I have stories of Grant being kind and generous with me when he absolutely didn't have to. So, it's with that in my mind, that I'll turn to covering the rest of the World Cup and continuing to bring you all the sport that he and I, and all of you, love. You'll be missed Grant.

Your World Cup schedule:

⚽ The Forward Line

Argentina and Brazil's paths diverge

In some ways it's ironic that Brazil are going home while Argentina advance. Both teams were heavily favored, both teams took the lead, thanks to awe-inspiring moments from their iconic superstars. In Brazil's case, Neymar scored an absolutely stunning goal deep in stoppage time. For Argentina, it was Messi playing the assist before extending his side's lead and converting a penalty. And then the defenses let their superstars down by conceding late goals. And you could certainly argue that Argentina were both comparatively less dominant and also had the bigger collapse. But it's Messi and company who get to play on while Neymar's heroics get relegated to trivia.

Here's James Benge on Neymar's heroic moment that wasn't:

Benge: "... What Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and even Luka Modric have had are several of those moments where they have taken the spotlight on the biggest stage. Since leaving Barcelona, where he masterminded La Remontada and for whom he was playing when he won Olympic gold in 2016, Neymar has not. On Friday, he might have, only for it to be torn out of his grasp by Croatia's first shot on target, Bruno Petkovic's shanked effort that deflected off Marquinhos and beyond Alisson's glove. If there were any points in this sport for artistic merit then there would be no way that goal could draw the Croatians level with the stunning strike that seemed to have broken their resistance."

But, as soccer reminds us time and again, it's not who plays prettier or even who plays better that matters in the end. It's all down to who puts the biggest number up on the scoreboard. And for that reason, in the semifinals, Messi and company get Croatia, the team that hasn't won a World Cup knockout stage in regular time since 1998. A Croatian team that is now in their third semifinal of the World Cup since that stretch began.

More on Argentina's win and Brazil's loss:

🔗 Midfield Link Play

England vs. France have next

It's going to be hard to top the first two quarterfinals for spectacle, but England vs. France are sure going to try. We've got tons of preview coverage for you, Here's Jonathan Johnson on why France's defense may be a problem against the Three Lions.

Johnson: "No clean sheets at all this tournament is a concern and when you consider that captain Hugo Lloris has bailed his back line out with key saves against the likes of Denmark and Poland at critical junctures in the game, then Deschamps' can be grateful that the statistics are not worse. In fact, crucial defensive contributions from the likes of Theo Hernandez also prevented that against the Polish."

Let's get to some more links:

💰 The Back Line

