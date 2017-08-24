Zlatan Ibrahimovic back at Manchester United with a new number, same attitude

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is back at Manchester United. The club announced on Thursday that the veteran striker has penned a one-year deal with the club, and he'll take over Wayne Rooney's No. 10 jersey.

The 35-year-old played for United last season but was injured in April and was not re-signed.

Now he comes back quicker than expected and joins an attack that also features Romelu Lukaku. United has six points from two matches in the Premier League and is also in the Champions League this campaign. Ibrahimovic scored 28 goals last season for the Red Devils.

And he's ready to get back to it. Just look at this Twitter photo depicting himself as God, as only Zlatan would do.

And here he is signing the contract.

An incredible first season - and still more to come from @Ibra_official! pic.twitter.com/uzjAPGCW7n — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 24, 2017

Now, it remains to be seen how he'll fit into this squad with Lukaku the starting No. 9. But if Jose Mourinho can get both of these on the pitch and gelling, look out.