UEFA Champions League qualifying action continues this week as HSK Zrinjski Mostar host SK Slovan Bratislava in the first leg of a second-round qualifying matchup on Paramount+. The home side is from Bosnia and Herzegovina and needed penalties to survive a first-round scare against Urartu. Meanwhile, Slovakian side Slovan Bratislava won 3-1 on aggregate over FC Swift Hesperange. Both were champions of their respective leagues, with Zrinjski winning the last two titles and Slovan Bratislava winning five consecutive titles in their league. You can catch all the action when you stream the match live on Paramount+, which you can try FREE for the first week and stream over 2,400 soccer matches a year.

Kickoff from Bijeli Brijeg Stadium in Mostar, Bosnia and Herzegovina, is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Zrinjski Mostar vs. Slovan Bratislava odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Bratislava as the +155 favorites (risk $100 to win $155) on the 90-minute money line, with Zrinjski listed as the +170 underdogs. A draw is priced at +205 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5. Tuesday's match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan, which you can try free.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every UEFA Champions League match this season and over 2,400 soccer matches a year. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the Italian Serie A, Europa League, NWSL, NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. You can get your first week free, so sign up right here.

How to watch Zrinjski Mostar vs. Slovan Bratislava

Zrinjski Mostar vs. Slovan Bratislava date: Tuesday, July 25

Zrinjski Mostar vs. Slovan Bratislava time: 3 p.m. ET

Zrinjski Mostar vs. Slovan Bratislava live stream: Paramount+ (try free)

UEFA Champions League qualifier picks for Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski Mostar

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League qualifier picks from SportsLine soccer expert Martin Green. After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide.

For Slovan Bratislava vs. Zrinjski Mostar, Green is backing both teams to score for a -110 payout. As mentioned, these two clubs are the dominant forces in their respective leagues and this is a rematch of a UEFA Europa Conference League play-off qualifier from last season.

Zrinjski won the first leg 1-0 at home and then lost 2-1 in the second leg to send the match to penalties where Slovan Bratislava went on to win 6-5. Zrinjski got a goal from Igor Savic in the 103rd minute of extra time that looked as if it'd propel them to a win but a 122nd-minute goal by Eric Ramirez forced penalties.

"Slovan no longer has Ramírez in its ranks, as he has returned to parent club Dynamo Kyiv, but the likes of Vladimir Weiss, Aleksandar Cavrić and Marko Tolić are dangerous in attack," Green told SportsLine. "They performed well on the road in Luxembourg last week, and they should be very competitive when they return to Bosnia on Tuesday." Stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream UEFA Champions League on Paramount+

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch Champions League. Visit Paramount+ now to stream the UEFA Champions League, your live local CBS sporting events, the world's top soccer matchups and much more, with your first seven days free.