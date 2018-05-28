2018 World Cup: Colombia preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch
This will be their sixth World Cup appearance
The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.
Colombia enters the 2018 World Cup with tons of talent and tons of confidence, looking to build off what it accomplished in 2014. With James Rodriguez leading the way and a young, strong central defense, Jose Pekerman's team is one of the dark horses in the cup that could make a really deep run.
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Six
Best finish: Quarterfinals in 2014
Last World Cup: 2014
Group H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
Poland
0
0
0
0
0
0
Senegal
0
0
0
0
0
0
Colombia
0
0
0
0
0
0
Japan
0
0
0
0
0
0
Matches
June 19 - vs. Japan at 11 a.m. ET on Fox
June 24 - vs. Poland at 2 p.m. ET on Fox
June 28 - vs. Senegal at 10 a.m. ET on Fox
Roster
Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (Deportivo Cali), Iván Arboleda (Banfield), José Fernando Cuadrado (Once Caldas)
Defenders: Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Cristián Zapata (AC Milan), Santiago Arias (PSV), Frank Fabra (Boca Juniors), Óscar Murillo (Pachuca), Johan Mojica (Girona)
Midfielders: Carlos Sánchez (Espanyol), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), James Rodríguez (Bayern Múnich), Abel Aguilar (Deportivo Cali), Mateus Uribe (América), Juan Fernando Quintero (River Plate), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado(Juventus), Wílmar Barrios (Boca Juniors)
Forwards: Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Carlos Bacca (Villareal), Luís Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (Palmeiras), José Izquierdo (Brighton Hove & Albion)
Best Player
James Rodriguez. The Bayern star burst onto the scene at the 2014 World Cup and is now known as one of the better attacking midfielders in Europe. He's great at free kicks, has a nice shot and fine vision to set up his teammates. He's the heart of this team's attack, and the team will only go as far as he can take them.
Player to watch
Wilmar Barrios. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder has really shined since his big move to Boca Juniors in 2016, becoming the heart and soul of the Argentine club's midfield. He isn't the biggest or strongest player, but he times his tackles well, in elegant on the ball and can really help stop counter attacks. His performances have even caught the eye of Tottenham, according to The Sun. A big tournament could see him earn a big-money move after the cup.
Outlook
Colombia should be the class of its group, and this team is built well to make a run. Pekerman is one of the better coaches at the cup, and he'll have his team ready. Expect this team to make it out of the group stage, and then from there anything can happen. This is likely Radamel Falcao's last World Cup, and he'll want to make the best of it.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
World Cup: What to know about Poland
This will be their eighth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Japan
This will be their Xth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Senegal
This will be their second World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Tunisia
This will be their fifth World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about Panama
This will be their first World Cup appearance
-
World Cup: What to know about England
This will be their 15th World Cup appearance