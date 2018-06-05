2018 World Cup: Peru team preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch
This will be their fourth World Cup appearance
Back at the World Cup for the first time since 1982, Peru is dying to see its team back on the biggest of stage after surprising many by escaping qualifying in CONMEBOL, at the expense of Chile. But can it do it without its best player?
Competition history
World Cup appearances: Four
Best finish: Quarterfinals in 1970
Last World Cup: 1982
Group C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|PTS
France
0
0
0
0
0
0
Australia
0
0
0
0
0
0
Peru
0
0
0
0
0
0
Denmark
0
0
0
0
0
0
Matches
June 16 - vs. Denmark at 12 p.m. ET on FS1
June 21 - vs. France at 8 a.m. ET on FS1
June 26 - vs. Australia, 10 a.m. ET on FS1
Roster
Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz-MEX), Carlos Caceda (Veracruz-MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC)
Defenders: Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Luis Advincula (Lobos Buap), Christian Ramos (Veracruz), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Alberto Rodriguez (Atletico Junior), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo), Nilson Loyola (Melgar)
Midfielders: Renato Tapia (Feyenoord), Pedro Aquino (Lobos Buap), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo), Edison Flores (Aalborg), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers), Wilder Cartagena (Veracruz)
Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv Moscow), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo)
Best Player
It would have been Paolo Guerrero, but the star striker is suspended for the World Cup after failing a drug test, despite many legal maneuvers in order to try to get him reinstated. So we'll go with Christian Cueva. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder impressed in Mexico with Toluca and earned a big move to Brazilian giants Sao Paulo. He's a small guy but with speed and superb creativity.
Player to watch
Andre Carrillo. The 26-year-old winger is a speedy, technically gifted player. He was really good at Sporting and earned a move to Benfica, but he struggled a bit and went on loan to Watford where he wasn't much better. He has tons of potential and will be tasked with creating chances in the final third.
Outlook
With Guerrero, I really liked this team's shot to make it out of Group C. I still think this team can take Australia and Denmark, but it's going to be more of a challenge. Jefferson Farfan is no longer a spring chicken, but he'll be looked upon as the leader in the final third. This is a team that is probably a touch behind Denmark with no Guerrero, but I wouldn't be at all surprised to see Ricardo Gareca's team to be playing in the knockout stage.
