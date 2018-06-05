2018 World Cup: South Korea team preview, schedule, TV and stream info, squad and players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

South Korea and their always awesome jerseys are back at this summer's World Cup but face a tough task in Group F. Under the guidance of Shin Tae-Young, a former assistant and also youth national team coach, the team is hoping to show the progression from the last cup, with the majority of the team in its prime.

South Korea has some proven players from the Premier League that have to lead these team. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 10

Best finish: Fourth place in 2002

Last World Cup: Group stage

Group F





GP W D L GD PTS Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sweden 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 18 - vs. Sweden at 8 a.m. ET on FS1

June 23 - vs. Mexico at 2 p.m. ET on Fox

June 27 - vs. Germany at 10 a.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Vissel Kobe), Kim Jin-hyeon (Cerezo Osaka), Cho Hyun-woo (Daegu FC)

Defenders: Kim Young-gwon (Guangzhou Evergrande), Jang Hyun-soo (FC Tokyo), Jung Seung-hyun (Sagan Tosu), Yun Yong-sun (Seongnam FC), Oh Ban-suk (Jeju United), Kim Min-woo (Sangju Sangmu), Park Joo-ho (Ulsan Hyundai), Hong Chul (Sangju Sangmu), Go Yo-han (FC Seoul), Lee Yong (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors)

Midfielders: Ki Sung-yueng (Swansea City), Jung Woo-young (Vissel Kobe), Ju Se-jong (Asan Mugunghwa FC), Koo Ja-cheol (FC Augsburg), Lee Jae-sung (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Lee Seung-woo (Hellas Verona), Moon Seon-min (Incheon United)

Forwards: Kim Shin-wook (Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Hwang Hee-chan (FC Red Bull Salzburg)

Best Player

Son Heung-min of Tottenham. The 25-year-old striker is a fantastic, improving player that has made a splash in the Premier League since arriving from Leverkusen in 2015. Not a full-time starter, he's got 47 goals in 139 matches for the club, scoring 21 in 2016-17 and 18 goals last season. And he's no poacher. He can create for himself, has fine speed and can finish from the toughest of angles. He's a potential breakout star this summer.

Player to watch

Hwang Hee-chan. The 22-year-old striker has done well in limited time at Red Bull Salzburg, but he's already got 56 matches under his belt at the team since 2015. He is small, quick, smart and already has shown some serious flashes.

Outlook

This team is good enough to get out of this group, but it's going to be tough having to face two countries that are clearly better in Germany and Mexico. The most likely scenario is they crash out in the group stage, but if they can beat Sweden in the opener and hold Mexico to a draw, they'll be in great shape.