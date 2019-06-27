2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream, times: USA Soccer vs. France in quarters
England will play the winner of USA-France
The quarterfinals have started at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. England knocked out Norway on Thursday to start the second round of the knockout stage. The United States, after getting a close win over Spain in the round of 16, is set for huge matchup against France in Paris on Friday. The U.S. has yet to trail a game in the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Seven of the eight quarterfinalists are from Europe with the United States being the only exception. The winner of USA/France will face the victor of England/Norway with Germany, Sweden, Italy and the Netherlands on the other side of the bracket.
Here's how to watch the tournament, the bracket and the full schedule:
How to stream, watch on TV
The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).
World Cup bracket
Knockout stage schedule
|Saturday, June 22
|Venue
Round of 16: Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Grenoble
Round of 16: Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs)
Nice
|Sunday, June 23
|Venue
Round of 16: England 3, Cameroon 0
Valenciennes
Round of 16: France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.)
Le Havre
|Monday, June 24
|Venue
Round of 16: United States 2, Spain 1
Reims
Round of 16: Sweden 1, Canada 0
Paris
|Tuesday, June 25
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Round of 16: Italy 2, China 0
Noon ET
Montpellier
FS1
Round of 16: Netherlands 2, Japan 1
3 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Thursday, June 27
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: England 3, Norway 0
3 p.m. ET
Le Havre
Fox
|Friday, June 28
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: France vs. United States
3 p.m. ET
Paris
Fox
|Saturday, June 29
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Quarterfinal: Italy vs. Netherlands
9 a.m. ET
Valenciennes
FS1
Quarterfinal: Germany vs. Sweden
12:30 p.m. ET
Rennes
FS1
|Tuesday, July 2
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Norway/England vs. United States/France
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
|Wednesday, July 3
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Semifinal: Germany/Sweden vs. Italy/Netherlands
3 p.m. ET
Lyon
FS1
|Saturday, July 6
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Nice
Fox
|Sunday, July 7
|Time
|Venue
|TV
Final: TBD vs. TBD
11 a.m. ET
Lyon
Fox
Group stage schedule
|Friday, June 7
|Venue
France 4, South Korea 0
Paris
|Saturday, June 8
|Venue
Germany 1, China 0
Rennes
Spain 3, South Africa 1
Le Havre
|Norway 3, Nigeria 0
|Reims
|Sunday, June 9
|Venue
Italy 2, Australia 1
Valenciennes
Brazil 3, Jamaica 0
Grenoble
| England 2, Scotland 1
|Nice
|Monday, June 10
|Venue
Argentina 0, Japan 0
Paris
|Canada 1, Cameroon 0
|Montpellier
|Tuesday, June 11
|Venue
Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0
Le Havre
Sweden 2, Chile 0
Rennes
|United States 13, Thailand 0
|Reims
|Wednesday, June 12
|Venue
Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
Grenoble
Germany 1, Spain 0
Valenciennes
|France 2, Norway 1
|Nice
|Thursday, June 13
|Venue
Australia 3, Brazil 2
Montpellier
|China 1, South Africa 0
|Paris
|Friday, June 14
|Venue
Japan 2, Scotland 1
Rennes
|Italy 5, Jamaica 0
|Reims
|England 1, Argentina 0
|Le Havre
|Saturday, June 15
|Venue
Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1
Valenciennes
Canada 2, New Zealand 0
Grenoble
|Sunday, June 16
|Venue
Sweden 5, Thailand 1
Nice
United States 3, Chile 0
Paris
|Monday, June 17
|Venue
Germany 4, South Africa 0
Montpellier
China 0, Spain 0
Le Havre
|France 1, Nigeria 0
|Rennes
|Norway 2, South Korea 1
|Reims
|Tuesday, June 18
|Venue
Australia 4, Jamaica 1
Grenoble
|Brazil 1, Italy 0
|Valenciennes
|Wednesday, June 19
|Venue
England 2, Japan 0
Nice
Scotland 3, Argentina 3
Paris
|Thursday, June 20
|Venue
Netherlands 2, Canada 1
Reims
|Cameroon 2, New Zealand 1
|Montpellier
|United States 2, Sweden 0
|Le Havre
|Chile 2, Thailand 0
|Rennes
