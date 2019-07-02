2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, bracket, watch on TV, live stream, times: USWNT beats England, moves to final

The United States has made the final at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France. The USWNT made the championship round thanks to a 2-1 win over England in a tight semifinal battle. England, meanwhile, heads to Saturday's third-place game. Across the bracket, it's an all-Europe semifinal tilt with the Netherlands facing Sweden. The Swedes got into the semifinals after upsetting Germany, 2-1, on Saturday. Sweden plays the Netherlands on Wednesday with the championship game set for July 7 in Lyon.

Here's how to watch the tournament, the bracket and the full schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Women's World Cup bracket

The U.S. is in the 2019 title game.

Knockout stage schedule

Saturday, June 22 Venue Round of 16: Germany 3, Nigeria 0 Grenoble Round of 16: Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances, 4-1, on PKs) Nice

Sunday, June 23 Venue Round of 16: England 3, Cameroon 0 Valenciennes Round of 16: France 2, Brazil 1 (a.e.t.) Le Havre

Tuesday, June 25 Venue Round of 16: Italy 2, China 0 Montpellier Round of 16: Netherlands 2, Japan 1 Rennes

Thursday, June 27 Venue Quarterfinal: England 3, Norway 0 Le Havre

Friday, June 28 Venue Quarterfinal: United States 2, France 1 Paris

Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: Netherlands 2, Italy 0 9 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Quarterfinal: Sweden 2, Germany 1 12:30 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: United States 2, England 1 3 p.m. ET Lyon Fox

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: Sweden vs. Netherlands 3 p.m. ET Lyon FS1

Saturday, July 6 Time Venue TV Third-place game: United States/England vs. TBD 11 a.m. ET Nice Fox

Sunday, July 7 Time Venue TV Final: United States/England vs. Netherlands/Sweden 11 a.m. ET Lyon Fox

Group stage schedule

Friday, June 7 Venue France 4, South Korea 0 Paris

Saturday, June 8 Venue Germany 1, China 0 Rennes Spain 3, South Africa 1 Le Havre Norway 3, Nigeria 0 Reims

Sunday, June 9 Venue Italy 2, Australia 1 Valenciennes Brazil 3, Jamaica 0 Grenoble England 2, Scotland 1

Nice





Monday, June 10 Venue Argentina 0, Japan 0 Paris Canada 1, Cameroon 0 Montpellier





Tuesday, June 11 Venue Netherlands 1, New Zealand 0 Le Havre Sweden 2, Chile 0 Rennes United States 13, Thailand 0 Reims





Wednesday, June 12 Venue Nigeria 2, South Korea 0 Grenoble Germany 1, Spain 0 Valenciennes France 2, Norway 1 Nice





Thursday, June 13 Venue Australia 3, Brazil 2 Montpellier China 1, South Africa 0 Paris





Friday, June 14 Venue Japan 2, Scotland 1 Rennes Italy 5, Jamaica 0 Reims England 1, Argentina 0 Le Havre





Saturday, June 15 Venue Netherlands 3, Cameroon 1 Valenciennes Canada 2, New Zealand 0 Grenoble





Sunday, June 16 Venue Sweden 5, Thailand 1 Nice United States 3, Chile 0 Paris

Monday, June 17 Venue Germany 4, South Africa 0 Montpellier China 0, Spain 0 Le Havre France 1, Nigeria 0 Rennes Norway 2, South Korea 1 Reims

Tuesday, June 18 Venue Australia 4, Jamaica 1 Grenoble Brazil 1, Italy 0 Valenciennes

Wednesday, June 19 Venue England 2, Japan 0 Nice Scotland 3, Argentina 3 Paris