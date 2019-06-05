2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Can USWNT go back-to-back??

The FIFA Women's World Cup in France begins on June 7

The start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France gets started Friday, June 7 as the host nation takes on South Korea. Twenty-four nations will be pitted in France to fight for the right to take home the most coveted trophy in the sport. The United States women's national team is one of the favorites entering the competition, having won the 2015 World Cup in Canada by beating Japan in the final. The U.S. begins its participation against Thailand on June 11. 

Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule: 

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free). 

Schedule  

Friday, June 7TimeVenueTV

France vs. South Korea

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS1

Saturday, June 8TimeVenueTV

Germany vs. China

9 a.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Spain vs. South Africa

Noon ET

Le Havre

Fox

Norway vs. Nigeria 3 p.m. ET Reims Fox
Sunday, June 9TimeVenueTV

Australia vs. Italy

7 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Brazil vs. Jamaica

9:30 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

England vs. Scotland Noon ET Nice Fox

Monday, June 10TimeVenueTV

Argentina vs. Japan

Noon ET

Paris

FS1

Canada vs. Cameroon 3 p.m. ET  
 Montpellier FS1

Tuesday, June 11TimeVenueTV

New Zealand vs. Netherlands

9 a.m. ET

Le Havre 

FS1

Chile vs. Sweden

Noon ET

Rennes

FS1

United States vs. Thailand 3 p.m. ET Reims Fox

Wednesday, June 12TimeVenueTV

Nigeria vs. South Korea

9 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

Germany vs. Spain

Noon ET

Valenciennes

Fox

France vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET Nice Fox

Thursday, June 13TimeVenueTV

Australia vs. Brazil

Noon ET

Montpellier

Fox

South Africa vs. China 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox

Friday, June 14TimeVenueTV

Japan vs. Scotland

9 a.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Jamaica vs. Italy Noon ET Reims Fox
England vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Saturday, June 15TimeVenueTV

Netherlands vs. Cameroon

9 a.m. ET

Valenciennes 

FS1

Canada vs. New Zealand

3 p.m. ET

Grenoble

FS2

Sunday, June 16TimeVenueTV

Sweden vs. Thailand

9 a.m. ET

Nice

FS1

United States vs. Chile

Noon ET

Paris

Fox

Monday, June 17TimeVenueTV

South Africa vs. Germany

Noon ET

Montpellier

Fox

China vs. Spain

Noon ET

Le Havre

FS1

Nigeria vs. France 3 p.m. ET
 Rennes Fox
South Korea vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET 
 Reims FS1
Tuesday, June 18TimeVenueTV

Jamaica vs. Australia

3 p.m. ET

Grenoble

FS2

Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m. ET  
 Valenciennes FS1
Wednesday, June 19TimeVenueTV

Japan vs. England

3 p.m. ET

Nice

FS1

Scotland vs. Argentina

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS2

Thursday, June 20TimeVenueTV

Netherlands vs. Canada

Noon ET

Reims

Fox

Cameroon vs. New Zealand Noon ET Montpellier FS1
United States vs. Sweden  3 p.m. ET
 Le Havre Fox
Thailand vs. Chile 3 p.m. ET
 Rennes FS1
Saturday, June 22TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

11:30 a.m. ET

Grenoble

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Nice

Fox

Sunday, June 23TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

11:30 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Monday, June 24TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

Noon ET

Reims

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Paris

FS1

Tuesday, June 25TimeVenueTV

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD

Noon ET

Montpellier

FS1

Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Thursday, June 27TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 

3 p.m. ET

Le Havre

Fox

Friday, June 28TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Paris

Fox

Saturday, June 29TimeVenueTV

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD

9 a.m. ET

Valenciennes

FS1

Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 

12:30 p.m. ET

Rennes

FS1

Tuesday, July 2TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

Wednesday, July 3TimeVenueTV

Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD

3 p.m. ET

Lyon

FS1

Saturday, July 6TimeVenueTV

Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Nice                

Fox

Sunday, July 7TimeVenueTV

Final: TBD vs. TBD

11 a.m. ET

Lyon

Fox

