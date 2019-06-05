2019 Women's World Cup schedule, dates, TV, live stream info, start times: Can USWNT go back-to-back??

The start of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France gets started Friday, June 7 as the host nation takes on South Korea. Twenty-four nations will be pitted in France to fight for the right to take home the most coveted trophy in the sport. The United States women's national team is one of the favorites entering the competition, having won the 2015 World Cup in Canada by beating Japan in the final. The U.S. begins its participation against Thailand on June 11.

Here's how to watch the cup and the full schedule:

How to stream, watch on TV

The tournament will air in the United States English on Fox and FS1, while the Spanish broadcast rights are with Telemundo, with games also airing on Universo. You can watch the tournament on fuboTV (Try for free).

Schedule

Friday, June 7 Time Venue TV France vs. South Korea 3 p.m. ET Paris FS1

Saturday, June 8 Time Venue TV Germany vs. China 9 a.m. ET Rennes FS1 Spain vs. South Africa Noon ET Le Havre Fox Norway vs. Nigeria 3 p.m. ET Reims Fox

Sunday, June 9 Time Venue TV Australia vs. Italy 7 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Brazil vs. Jamaica 9:30 a.m. ET Grenoble FS1 England vs. Scotland Noon ET Nice Fox





Monday, June 10 Time Venue TV Argentina vs. Japan Noon ET Paris FS1 Canada vs. Cameroon 3 p.m. ET

Montpellier FS1





Tuesday, June 11 Time Venue TV New Zealand vs. Netherlands 9 a.m. ET Le Havre FS1 Chile vs. Sweden Noon ET Rennes FS1 United States vs. Thailand 3 p.m. ET Reims Fox





Wednesday, June 12 Time Venue TV Nigeria vs. South Korea 9 a.m. ET Grenoble FS1 Germany vs. Spain Noon ET Valenciennes Fox France vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET Nice Fox





Thursday, June 13 Time Venue TV Australia vs. Brazil Noon ET Montpellier Fox South Africa vs. China 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox





Friday, June 14 Time Venue TV Japan vs. Scotland 9 a.m. ET Rennes FS1 Jamaica vs. Italy Noon ET Reims Fox England vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox





Saturday, June 15 Time Venue TV Netherlands vs. Cameroon 9 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Canada vs. New Zealand 3 p.m. ET Grenoble FS2





Sunday, June 16 Time Venue TV Sweden vs. Thailand 9 a.m. ET Nice FS1 United States vs. Chile Noon ET Paris Fox

Monday, June 17 Time Venue TV South Africa vs. Germany Noon ET Montpellier Fox China vs. Spain Noon ET Le Havre FS1 Nigeria vs. France 3 p.m. ET

Rennes Fox South Korea vs. Norway 3 p.m. ET

Reims FS1

Tuesday, June 18 Time Venue TV Jamaica vs. Australia 3 p.m. ET Grenoble FS2 Italy vs. Brazil 3 p.m. ET

Valenciennes FS1

Wednesday, June 19 Time Venue TV Japan vs. England 3 p.m. ET Nice FS1 Scotland vs. Argentina 3 p.m. ET Paris FS2

Thursday, June 20 Time Venue TV Netherlands vs. Canada Noon ET Reims Fox Cameroon vs. New Zealand Noon ET Montpellier FS1 United States vs. Sweden 3 p.m. ET

Le Havre Fox Thailand vs. Chile 3 p.m. ET

Rennes FS1

Saturday, June 22 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 11:30 a.m. ET Grenoble FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Nice Fox

Sunday, June 23 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 11:30 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Monday, June 24 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD Noon ET Reims FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Paris FS1

Tuesday, June 25 Time Venue TV Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD Noon ET Montpellier FS1 Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Thursday, June 27 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Le Havre Fox

Friday, June 28 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Paris Fox

Saturday, June 29 Time Venue TV Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 9 a.m. ET Valenciennes FS1 Quarterfinal: TBD vs. TBD 12:30 p.m. ET Rennes FS1

Tuesday, July 2 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Lyon Fox

Wednesday, July 3 Time Venue TV Semifinal: TBD vs. TBD 3 p.m. ET Lyon FS1

Saturday, July 6 Time Venue TV Third-place game: TBD vs. TBD 11 a.m. ET Nice Fox