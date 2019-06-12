2019 Women's World Cup scores, highlights: Germany edges Spain; Nigeria blanks South Korea
Everything you need to know from Day 6 of the FIFA Women's World Cup
A day after the United States rocked the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with a record-breaking 13-0 demolition of Thailand, Day 6 of tournament action began with a few other shutouts -- this time from Nigeria and Germany, albeit with not nearly as many goals.
That doesn't mean the Super Falcons didn't make some history while shutting out South Korea in a 2-0 victory, however. And Germany solidified its own history against Spain by improving its all-time scoreline advantage to 14-2, capturing its 18th victory in 22 all-time Women's World Cup group matches.
Women's World Cup scores, schedule for Wednesday, June 12
- Nigeria 2, South Korea 0
- Germany 1, Spain 0
- Norway vs. France, 3 p.m. ET, Fox -- stream via fuboTV (Try for free)
Germany moves on after second straight 1-0 victory
Four days after topping China 1-0, Germany earned its second straight one-goal decision against Spain, which had more possession time, more shots and better pass accuracy but could not recover from a loose ball in the 42nd minute, when Sara Dabritz slid past her marker to strike from close range, capitalizing on a defensive lapse and guaranteeing Germany a spot in the knockout stages with her goal following Spain's initial save.
Nigeria blanks South Korea with 2-0 win
South Korea had 63-percent possession and put four more shots on target than Nigeria, but it was the African women who came up big when it mattered, becoming the first African side in Women's World Cup history to take their second group game at the tourney. Nigeria's Asisat Oshoala also became just the second Nigerian in tournament history to score in two different Women's World Cups, tying 1990s standout Rita Nwadike. This is also Nigeria's first Cup win since 2011.
Women's World Cup scores, schedule for Thursday, June 13
-
