Australia vs. Jamaica: 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup prediction, pick, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Australia and Jamaica face off on Tuesday at the Women's World Cup in their final group stage match, with the Aussies likely needing a result to cement their place in the next round. Australia will surely get into the round of 16 with a win. There's a chance the team gets a win and still finishes third in the group with six points, but that would get the Matildas through without any trouble. To win the group, Australia needs to win, have Italy lose and finish with a superior goal differential to that of Brazil and Italy. Jamaica is likely out of the tournament even with a win as the team would need to beat Australia by eight goals.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

World Cup: Australia vs. Jamaica

Date : Tuesday, June 18



: Tuesday, June 18 Time : 3 p.m. ET



: 3 p.m. ET Location : Stade des Alpes



: Stade des Alpes TV channel : FS2



: FS2 Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Australia -3.5 (-140) | Jamaica +3.5 (+120) | O/U: 4

Who wins every Women's World Cup match? Visit SportsLine now to see picks from European expert David Sumpter, the math professor whose model is up 2,000 percent on international soccer.

Storylines

Australia: The Aussies saved their tournament with that comeback against Brazil and are now on course to qualify for the next round. But they have to be more disciplined in attack.

Jamaica: Playing for pride now. They'll be no shortage of effort, but the fact that they aren't playing for anything has to be an advantage for Australia. Keep an eye on the goalkeeper, Sydney Schneider, who plays collegiate ball in the United States at UNC Wilmington.

Australia vs. Jamaica prediction

A Sam Kerr hat trick gets Australia into the next round with a ton of momentum.

Pick: Australia 3, Jamaica 0