Australia World Cup 2018 preview: Complete squad, TV and stream schedule, players to watch

The 2018 World Cup kicks off on June 14 as host Russia takes on Saudi Arabia. CBS Sports will have you covered for each game, all the important news and more, as well as profiles of all of the teams.

Australia enters the 2018 World Cup with the belief that it can get through Group C, where it will Denmark, France and Peru. But the Aussies will enter group stage play as the big under dog in the group, needing at least one big upset to have a chance of moving on.

The Aussie's face a tough group but have some veteran experience to lead them. Getty Images

Competition history

World Cup appearances: 5

Best finish: Round of 16 in 2006

Last World Cup: Group stage in 2014

Group C





GP W D L GD PTS France 0 0 0 0 0 0 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 Peru 0 0 0 0 0 0 Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0

Matches

June 16 - vs. France at 6 a.m. ET on FS1

June 21 - vs. Denmark at 11 a.m. ET on FOX

June 26 - vs. Peru at 10 a.m. ET on FS1

Roster

Goalkeepers: Brad Jones (Feyenoord), Mat Ryan (Brighton), Danny Vukovic (Genk)

Defenders: Aziz Behich (Bursaspor), Milos Degenek (Yokohama F. Marinos), Matthew Jurman (Suwon Samsung Bluewings), James Meredith (Millwall), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (Grasshoppers)

Midfielders: Jackson Irvine (Hull), Mile Jedinak (Aston Villa), Massimo Luongo (Queens Park Rangers), Mark Milligan (Al Ahli), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield), Tom Rogic (Celtic)

Forwards: Daniel Arzani (Melbourne City), Tim Cahill (Millwall), Tomi Juric (FC Luzern), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Andrew Nabbout (Urawa Red Diamonds), Dimitri Petratos (Newcastle Jets), Nikita Rukavytsya (Maccabi Haifa), James Maclaren (Darmstadt)

Best Player

While Tim Cahill has had the best career, he's 38 years of age entering this World Cup, so we'll go with captain Mile Jedinak. The former Crystal Palace midfielder, now with Aston Villa, has had a decorated career with the Aussies. He is a midfielder who can create in the final third but can also produce goals, scoring 18 times in 73 caps with the Socceroos.

Player to watch

Goalkeeper Mathew Ryan. He's a fine player who starred at Club Brugge, was impressive in little playing time at Valencia and who has done well at Brighton since his move in the summer. He's got great instincts, can make some spectacular saves and can be the difference between a win and a draw or a draw and a loss.

Outlook

Australia is in a tough group where they'll be looked at as the worst of the four teams. France and Denmark and clearly better and more talented, while Peru could also fit into that category. If the Aussies can get a draw or a win in the opener against France, they'll be in good shape. A loss will put them in a really tough spot.