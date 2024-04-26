The 2024 NFL Draft continues Friday night. It is another opportunity for teams to fill holes on their roster for the upcoming season. Here are the most pressing needs for teams across the NFL:

AFC North

Bengals: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle had been a big need with D.J. Reader landing in Detroit this offseason, but the team at least found a quality 3-tech defensive tackle in Sheldon Rankins. They could use more depth in that room although cornerback is also a spot that could be addressed.

Browns: Offensive tackle

Cleveland's roster is in one of the best positions if a game were to be played today. The Browns do not have any needs that would submarine the team's efforts. They are more likely thinking about the future with this selection. Starting left tackle Jedrick Wills is entering the final year of his deal and multiple interior defenders are playing on one-year deals.

Ravens: Offensive tackle

Baltimore is currently in a position to start two players along the offensive line who played a combined 191 offensive snaps last season. Utility man Patrick Mekari has been able to step into any role asked of him. However, the Ravens traded Morgan Moses to the Jets, and veteran offensive guard Kevin Zeitler signed with the Lions. For the time being, the offensive line should be a point of emphasis.

Steelers: Wide receiver

Prior to the Diontae Johnson trade, the conversation would have centered around the cornerback and offensive tackle positions. Left tackle Dan Moore Jr. and cornerback Donte Jackson give them options, but either starting will bring frustrations over the course of the season. With Johnson gone, Pittsburgh has little outside of George Pickens. Fortunately, the Steelers have been one of the best franchises over the past decade-plus when it comes to identifying Day 3 receivers capable of contributing, but that may not be the answer with Russell Wilson entering his first season with the franchise.

AFC South

Colts: Cornerback

Indianapolis was able to re-sign wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and retain a defensive line that played pretty well when the full complement of talent was available. The most-pressing need is cornerback. The team drafted and developed depth at the position in 2023, but could still use that lockdown cornerback on one side who is able to open up so many more possibilities for the defense. Wide receiver and safety are other spots that could be addressed.

Jaguars: Cornerback

Jacksonville needs to find more consistency out of its starting offensive tackles this season, but there are players on the roster capable of providing that level of performance. The Jaguars used the No. 17 overall selection on LSU wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., which opens the door for them to address the cornerback spot on Day 2.

Texans: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackles Sheldon Rankins, Maliek Collins and Teair Tart are gone from last year's roster. They signed Folorunso Fatukasi, but that remains a position to monitor. Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton is one of the best available. Cornerback, opposite Derek Stingley Jr., and center are a few other positions of note.

Titans: Defensive line

Tennessee's defensive line has changed drastically over the past few years losing key pieces like Denico Autry and Teair Tart. It is a collection of misfit toys beyond Jeffery Simmons. Can they add another starter to that unit that can be groomed by Simmons? The Titans need to find a more consistent way to generate pressure.

For more draft coverage, you can hear in-depth analysis twice a week on "With the First Pick" -- our year-round NFL Draft podcast with NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson and former Vikings general manager Rick Spielman. You can find "With the First Pick" wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, etc.

AFC East



Bills: Wide receiver

When Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston, it created a massive need at the wide receiver position. Quarterback Josh Allen needs some help to reach the Super Bowl. The wide receiver room is currently Justin Shorter, Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel and Mack Hollins. Dalton Kincaid is the go-to outlet right now. Safety is a question mark in the absence of Jordan Poyer, as well as cornerback.

Dolphins: Defensive tackle

The Dolphins are one of the best examples of a team that has had more pulled out than they have put in to this point in the offseason. Offensive guard Robert Hunt, defensive tackles Christian Wilkins and Raekwon Davis and linebacker Jerome Baker are all gone. Edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah, cornerback Xavien Howard were released and center Connor Williams remains non-committal about the upcoming season. They could also use an additional wide receiver considering Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill missed four combined games last season. The franchise used the No. 21 overall selection on Penn State pass rusher Chop Robinson.

Jets: Wide receiver

New York acquired right tackle Morgan Moses from Baltimore and signed left tackle Tyron Smith but moving forward with two 33-year-old offensive tackles that have struggled to stay healthy was risky business. The Jets used their first-round selection on Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu after moving back a spot. Look for the franchise to add a pass catcher or two throughout the rest of the draft.

Patriots: Offensive tackle

The choice between wide receiver and offensive tackle was a knock-down-drag-out fight. Both are critical needs, but it all starts upfront with the offensive line. If that is not solidified, then the rest hardly matters. They signed Chukwuma Okorafor from Pittsburgh in free agency, but the Steelers already deemed him not good enough to start in the Steel City. He is a viable third tackle option for a team, but the tandem of Conor McDermott and Okorafor is not going to instill a lot of confidence in the rookie quarterback. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Reagor, DeMario Douglas and Tyquan Thornton comprise New England's current receiver situation.

AFC West

Broncos: Offensive line

Lloyd Cushenberry departed in free agency. Denver's interior offensive line consists of Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Meinerz. While in New Orleans, Sean Payton consisted premium draft assets into the offensive line year over year.

Cornerback and edge rusher are a few other spots that could be addressed.

Chargers: Wide receiver

Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to build a tough, physical football team and that means being stubborn in the trenches, first and foremost, which led to the selection of Joe Alt at No. 5 overall. Wide receiver is a much bigger need after trading Keenan Allen and releasing Mike Williams.

Defensive tackle and cornerback are critical areas of weakness as well. Defensive tackle has been an issue for years and J.C. Jackson was unable to meet their expectations at cornerback.

Chiefs: Offensive tackle

As much as I was a fan of Wanya Morris coming into the 2023 NFL Draft, it is a lofty expectation to think the former Oklahoma right tackle will step in at left tackle seamlessly. Cornerback is a primary need after moving L'Jarius Sneed this offseason. Defensive tackle is a secondary need.

Raiders: Cornerback

While the offensive line -- specifically offensive guard -- remains a point of concern, cornerback is likely the bigger issue at this time. Jack Jones was a good find for them on the waiver wire, but the team lost Amik Robertson and are in a position to start Brandon Facyson on the other side. Las Vegas has been linked to quarterbacks through the pre-draft process, but that roster is not in a state to trade away significant assets for help at the position. Linebacker and defensive tackle are a few secondary needs.

NFC North

Bears: Edge rusher

Defensive tackle, edge rusher and offensive guard are the biggest needs on Chicago's roster. The trade for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen and the selection of Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze alleviate any pressure that the organization had to take another wide receiver.

Lions: Wide receiver

Detroit locked up offensive tackle Penei Sewell and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to long-term extensions this week. They have a pretty strong roster from top to bottom. Edge rusher and wide receiver offensive guard are a few paths they could take on Day 2 of the draft. It would not be a surprise if they identified depth at defensive tackle or long-term stability at offensive guard.

Packers: Linebacker

Despite the signing of Xavier McKinney, Green Bay could still use another safety. Linebacker has some question marks as the roster is currently constructed. Cornerback is a bit of an unknown given the up-and-down performance of rookie Carrington Valentine. The Packers could kick off today and have a solid roster but there are avenues to take it up a notch.

Vikings: Defensive tackle

Harrison Phillips and Jerry Tillery have been at the heart of a few defenses that were unable to stop the run. Those two are in line to start with Minnesota. Depth is not inspiring. Offensive guard is also high on the wish list, followed by cornerback. Quarterback is the elephant in the room. Sam Darnold was signed to replace Kirk Cousins, but the NFC franchise is viewed as a favorite to trade up for the right to select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially after swinging a deal with the Texans for the No. 23 pick.

NFC South

Buccaneers: Cornerback

Cornerback ranks high among the list of needs following the trade of Carlton Davis to Detroit. Zyon McCollum is in line to start opposite Jamel Dean. Edge rusher is another to spotlight on the defensive side of the ball. They have done an adequate job addressing the interior offensive line with the signing of Sua Opeta, last year's second-round selection of Cody Mauch and this year's selection of Graham Barton.

Falcons: Edge rusher

Atlanta's offense is in a good place following offseason additions of wide receivers Darnell Mooney and Rondale Moore, as well as quarterbacks Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr.. The pass rush is not going to instill fear in any of their foes. The Falcons need a player with some explosion off the edge and that is why Alabama's Dallas Turner had been such a popular choice for them at No. 8 overall. In addition to edge rusher, Atlanta also must address cornerback.

Panthers: Edge rusher

There was no reason for the Panthers to trade away pass rusher Brian Burns unless they were going to lean in further to the agenda of surrounding rookie quarterback Bryce Young with talent. They traded away a defensive piece for Diontae Johnson as well. Both moves created holes in the defense that will now need to be addressed. Carolina's first choice of the draft was a wide receiver but now they have other needs to fill.

Saints: Wide receiver

Left tackle Trevor Penning has dealt with injuries and failed to meet expectations thus far in his career. There have also been reports about the lack of structural integrity in Ryan Ramczyk's knee post-treatment. The franchise had a clear need there and addressed it with the selection of Taliese Fuaga. Wide receiver is another potential position of need unless they have plans to make a run at Odell Beckham Jr. when the compensatory formula impact expires in June.

NFC East

Commanders: Offensive line

After taking LSU's Jayden Daniels as the quarterback of the future, the Commanders also need a left tackle of the future after releasing Charles Leno. Tight end and pass rusher would be the two other areas at which they should throw assets. Fortunately, they have a wealth of draft assets in the top-100.

Cowboys: Running back

Running back is high on the list of concerns. A year after parting with Ezekiel Elliott, the team bid farewell to his replacement, Tony Pollard. Elliott has met with the team about a potential reunion. Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis and Snoop Conner are positioned for a hotly contested training camp battle as of now.

Safety and defensive tackle are a few other spots.

Eagles: Safety

Philadelphia has a viable option at every position, but the secondary needs to perform up to its billing. Cornerbacks Darius Slay and James Bradberry have been impactful players for most of their careers but last season was disappointing. They added Toledo's Quinyon Mitchell in the first round to bolster that unit. Safeties Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are relatively inexperienced but each has the ability to lock down their respective roles. The return of C.J. Gardner-Johnson could prove to be a major coup.

Giants: Cornerback

The hope is that second-year cornerbacks Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins III take the next steps in their respective careers, but the reality is that the franchise probably needs to add another capable of starting. Defensive tackle depth could also be addressed.

NFC West

49ers: Interior offensive line

San Francisco needs to continue investing in its offensive line. The 49ers removed right tackle Mike McGlinchey but did not replace him with a similar investment. Trent Williams is the only former first-round pick and Aaron Banks is the only Day 2 selection. They need to invest more now before Williams retires and the bottom falls out. Cornerback could use additional investment. Long-term stability at defensive tackle may also be prioritized.

Cardinals: Wide receiver

Arizona used their first two selections on Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and defensive lineman Darius Robinson. They just need to continue stacking talent and they are well-positioned to do so with six picks in the top-100. Defensive tackle, cornerback, edge rusher and running back would also be high on the list.

Rams: Defensive tackle

Defensive tackle is high on the list of needs following the announcement that All-Pro Aaron Donald is hanging up his cleats after 10 seasons. Los Angeles re-signed Darious Williams and then signed Tre White in free agency, but the Rams could use a developmental boundary piece. Fortunately, the franchise has done as well as anyone finding competent pieces on Day 3 of the NFL Draft. Safety was somewhat addressed with the signing of Kamren Curl.

Seahawks: Offensive guard

Seattle not only needs a starter or two at offensive guard, but it also needs depth. The roster is very thin at the position. They did pick up traveled veteran George Fant, who has experience filling multiple roles. Linebacker, cornerback, safety and edge rusher are all secondary needs.

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place from April 25-27 in Detroit.