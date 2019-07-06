England vs. Sweden score: Swedes turn early goals into third-place finish at 2019 Women's World Cup

Sweden has finished the 2019 Women's World Cup in third place by beating England 2-1 on Saturday after jumping out to an early 2-0 lead. It's Sweden's second third-place finish in the last three World Cups, with the team holding on late.

Kosovare Asllani and Sofia Jakobsson scored before the game was even a half-hour old to put England against the ropes. Aslanni made England pay for a poor clearance just 11 minutes in with this effort:

Sweden strike first!



Asllani takes advantage of a poor defensive clearance to give Sweden the early 1-0 lead over England. 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/vFCRESEJa1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2019

Then the always reliable Jakobsson scored the winner 22 minutes in with a curled effort that went far post and in.

SWEDEN DOUBLE THE LEAD!



Jakobsson curls it past Telford to make it 2-0 midway through the first half. #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/W3amICy8uK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 6, 2019

England got a goal from Fran Kirby 31 minutes in, setting up a frantic final hour where each team had clear-cut chances to score again. Sweden was the sharper team throughout, conceding possession to go on the counter and try to kill the game. Seven of Sweden's eight shots were on goal, while England managed to put just four of its 14 chances on frame.

England finished third at the 2015 World Cup and has a similar finish here as it builds towards the future. Meanwhile, this young Sweden team may just be viewed as a favorite at the 2023 World Cup with 15 of its 23 players age 26 or younger and having put together an impressive run at this year's tournament.

Next up, it's the World Cup final on Sunday between the United States and the Netherlands at 11 a.m. ET fuboTV (Try for free).