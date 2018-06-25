Peru vs. Australia live stream info, channel: How to watch World Cup 2018 on TV and online

Peru and Australia play in their final World Cup group stage match on Tuesday. Australia still has a slim chance to advance to the knockout stage with the help from the Denmark-France match. The Socceroos need a win over Peru, a Denmark loss to France and tiebreaker help, especially with goal differential. The Danish team is at plus-one, while the Aussies have a negative-one goal differential.

Both squads are approximately at full strength, but we may see Peru give some minutes to players that haven't played much at the World Cup. As for Australia, it could be the chance for young star Daniel Arzani.

Here's how you can watch the match and more.

How to watch Australia vs. Peru

When: Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET



Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Fisht Stadium in Sochi



Fisht Stadium in Sochi TV: FS1 and Telemundo



Australia vs. Peru prediction

Peru gets its World Cup win before heading home, giving the country a positive moment on the final day of their cup. Peru 2, Australia 0.

