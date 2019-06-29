Women's World Cup 2019 bracket, schedule: Sweden, Netherlands join U.S., England in semifinals
England will take on the United States in the semifinal of the FIFA Women's World Cup in France
The quarterfinals of the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup in France is in the books. Only four teams remain in the competition to be crowned world's bet: England, USA, Sweden and the Netherlands. USA started its title defense by cruising to a first-place finish Group F, winning all three of its group stage games in comfortable fashion. In the knockout stage, the USWNT beat Spain and France to reach the semis and two wins away from another title.
2019 Women's World Cup bracket
Round of 16 schedule
Saturday, June 22
Germany 3, Nigeria 0
Norway 1, Australia 1 (Norway advances on PKs, 4-1)
Sunday, June 23
England 3, Cameroon 0
France 2, Brazil 1
Monday, June 24
United States 2, Spain 1
Sweden 1, Canada 0
Tuesday, June 25
Italy 2, China 0
Netherlands 2, Japan 1
Quarterfinals
Thursday, June 27
England 3, Norway 0
Friday, June 28
United States 2, France 1
Saturday, June 29
Netherlands 2, Italy 0
Sweden 2, Germany 1
Semifinals
Tuesday, July 2
England vs. United States, 3 p.m. ET, Fox
Wednesday, July 3
Sweden vs. Netherlands, 3 p.m. ET, FS1
Third-place game
Saturday, July 6
United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Final
Sunday, July 7
United States/England vs. Sweden/Netherlands, 11 a.m. ET, Fox
Sweden tops Germany in quarterfinals
Sweden bested Germany 2-1 to reach the semifinals, where it'll face the Netherlands
Netherlands tops Italy with late goals
The Netherlands defeated Italy 2-0 on Saturday to book its spot in the semifinals
