Women's World Cup odds, predictions 2019: Betting lines, expert picks for USA vs. France from advanced model

The United States and France entered the 2019 Women's World Cup as the favorites to win it all. Neither team has lost in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 and they've given up a combined three goals. On Friday, the two sides will go head-to-head in the quarterfinal round of the 2019 Women's World Cup bracket. The USA won the last Women's World Cup and breezed through the group stage with a plus-18 goal differential, while France is hosting the tournament on its home soil. With the loser going home without a chance to medal, the stakes are sky-high. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET at Parc de Princes in Paris and the USWNT is a +110 money line favorite in the latest USA vs. France odds, down from an open of +125. The French are +255 underdogs after opening at +210, while a regulation draw is +235. The over-under total for goals scored is 2.5, juiced to the under. But before you make your USA vs. France picks, you need to see the 2019 Women's World Cup predictions from European football expert David Sumpter.

Sumpter is an applied mathematician and author of "Soccermatics," a book that explains how math works inside the sport. Along with other experienced analysts, Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.

The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the three seasons since its inception, Soccerbot is up an incredible 2,000 percent on Premier League picks. That's right -- 2,000 percent.

The model is crushing its 2019 Women's World Cup picks, returning a healthy profit to anyone following it. The model correctly predicted the stunning Japan-Argentina draw (+825) -- a more than 8-1 long shot -- and is coming off a perfect knockout Monday in which it called Sweden upsetting Canada, and Team USA beating Spain in regulation.

The model knows that Team USA will be relying heavily on its experience in the deeper stages of the 2019 World Cup. They've made it to the semifinals in the previous seven Women's World Cups, and Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Carli Lloyd and Tobin Heath are all making their third World Cup appearance.

Morgan, Lloyd and Rapinoe have all had groundbreaking tournaments already. Morgan is tied for the Golden Boot with five goals after she scored all of them in Team USA's record-setting victory against Thailand in her opening match. Lloyd and Rapinoe have scored three goals each. Rapinoe converted two penalty kicks for the USWNT against Spain in the round of 16, the only two goals Team USA scored. Against a physical French side, the ability for the United States to convert on scoring chances will be key. Morgan, Lloyd and Rapinoe give the U.S. an advantage in that department.

The model also knows that the last time these teams met, in a friendly in Le Havre on Jan. 19, Les Bleues beat the United States, 3-1. In that match, France did not allow the Americans to score until second half injury time. With Wendie Renard and Griedge Mbock Bathy anchoring the center of the defense, the French have a very organized back line that can again give the United States' talented attackers problems.

Since 2016, France is 31-1-3 on home soil. The only loss came in February 2019 to Germany, the No. 2 ranked team in the world.

