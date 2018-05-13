World Cup odds, predictions 2018: Advanced computer model picks winners of every group
David Sumpter's advanced model picks which countries will advance past the group stage
We're nearing the start of one of the world's biggest sporting events, the 2018 World Cup, and Germany is the favorite to win it all at 7-2, followed closely by Brazil at 4-1, and France and Spain at 6-1. But in order to hoist the trophy, you must first advance past the group stage. Germany, for example, is a -325 favorite to win its group, meaning it would take a $325 bet on the Germans to win Group F to return $100.
Before you make your picks on which teams top their respective groups at the 2018 World Cup, you need to see what European soccer expert David Sumpter has to say.
Sumpter is an applied mathematician who wrote "Soccermatics," the book that shows how math works inside the game. Together with experienced analysts, Professor Sumpter developed the powerful Soccerbot model.
The Soccerbot reads current odds and all team performance data, calculates key metrics and predicts upcoming matches. In the 2½ seasons since it was born, the Soccerbot is up 1,800 percent on bookmakers' closing odds. That's right -- 1,800 percent.
Now, the Soccerbot has computed each country's true probability of winning its group at the World Cup 2018.
We can tell you Brazil has the highest probability to advance out of Group E despite losing defender Dani Alves to a knee injury. The 35-year-old, who has made 107 appearances for the Brazilian National Team, was injured while playing for PSG in the Coupe de France final.
Another team the model is all over to win its group: defending World Cup champion Germany, which has a 67.8 percent chance of taking down Group F.
Germany, the No. 1 team in the FIFA World Rankings, has already earned a trophy in Russia in the buildup to the World Cup, the 2017 Confederations Cup.
Sumpter's model also says two countries with World Cup outright odds of longer than 25-1 will advance past the group stage. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.
So who wins each group at the 2018 World Cup? And which massive long shots have the best chance to shock the world and advance to the Round of 16? Check out the odds below and then visit SportsLine now to see who David Sumpter is picking to win each group at the 2018 World Cup, all from a European soccer expert who created a model that's returned an 1800 percent profit on bookmakers' closing odds.
Group A
Uruguay -110
Russia +160
Egypt +500
Saudi Arabia +4000
Group B
Spain -220
Portugal +220
Morocco +1600
Iran +4000
Group C
France -425
Denmark +550
Peru +1000
Australia +2000
Group D
Argentina -200
Croatia +250
Nigeria +1200
Iceland +1200
Group E
Brazil -450
Switzerland +700
Serbia +800
Costa Rica +2000
Group F
Germany -325
Mexico +500
Sweden +700
South Korea +2000
Group G
Belgium -140
England +120
Tunisia +2200
Panama +4000
Group H
Columbia +120
Poland +180
Senegal +500
Japan +700
