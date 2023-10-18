The 2023 WNBA Finals between the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces is a true battle of powerhouses, and it has drawn an immense amount of interest. According to StubHub, Games 1 through 3 became the three highest-selling WNBA games of all time on their platform.

Even though a champion has yet to be crowned, StubHub's overall sales for the 2023 Finals have already surpassed their sales of all other Finals. The previous highest-selling WNBA Finals was last year's between the Aces and Connecticut Sun, and the company said this year's numbers have increased by an outstanding 185%.

Game 3 drew a crowd of 17,143 at Barclays Center, the largest gate attendance in WNBA history.

"The WNBA Finals have continued to see momentous demand, especially following the Liberty's Game 3 win on Sunday - the first three games are the best-selling WNBA games of all time on StubHub, the highest-selling of all time being game 3 in New York," StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli told CBS Sports. "There are still hundreds of tickets available at prices starting at under $50 for Wednesday's Game 4 for those who are eager to be a part of this historic series."

The Aces looked confident after finding a 2-0 lead, but the Liberty won Game 3 by a score of 87-73 in New York. Although the Aces are just one win away from defending their 2022 WNBA title, they will be down some key starters. On Tuesday, the team announced 2022 Finals MVP Chelsea Gray and center Kiah Stokes will be out for at least one game because of foot injuries.

Game 4 is taking place Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. in the Barclays Center.