Ahead of the 2023 WNBA season, the league has announced the schedule for national TV games, which for the fifth consecutive year will include dozens of broadcasts on the CBS family of networks. This season, there will be 40 games shown live between CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network.
The highlight of the announcement was the increase in games on CBS Television Network, which will broadcast four games this season, including a Sunday afternoon showdown on June 18 between Brittney Griner's Phoenix Mercury and the new-look New York Liberty superteam led by Breanna Stewart. Those four games will also be available via streaming on Paramount+.
The remaining 36 games will be showon on CBS Sports Network, with the first broadcast coming on May 25 when the defending champion Las Vegas Aces travel to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks. None of the games on CBSSN will be shown on Paramount+, but they will be available for streaming via the CBS Sports app with authentication through your cable provider.
Here is a look at the games you can watch on the CBS networks this summer:
- Thursday, May 25: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Saturday, May 27: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty, 1 p.m. ET -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Sunday, May 28: Minnesota Lynx at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Saturday, June 3: Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, June 4: Chicago Sky at New York Liberty, 2 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, June 4: Las Vegas Aces at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 6: Indiana Fever at Chicago Sky, 8 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 6: Los Angeles Sparks at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, June 11: Phoenix Mercury at Indiana Fever, 5 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 13: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty, 8 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 13: Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Saturday, June 17: Seattle Storm at Dallas Wings, 2 p.m. ET -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Sunday, June 18: Phoenix Mercury at New York Liberty, 12 p.m. ET -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Sunday, June 18: Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever, 4 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 20: Minnesota Lynx at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Thursday, June 22: Connecticut Sun at Minnesoat Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Monday, June 26: Indiana Fever at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 27: Seattle Storm at Minnesota Lynx, 8 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, June 27: Dallas Wings at Phoenix Mercury, 10 pm. ET -- CBSSN
- Thursday, June 29: Minnesota Lynx at Seattle Storm, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, July 2: New York Libety at Seattle Storm, 6 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Wednesday, July 5: Atlanta Dream at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, July 11: Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Wednesday, July 12: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, July 18: Connecticut Sun at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, July 23: Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics, 1 p.m. ET -- CBS (Paramount+)
- Sunday, July 30: Minnesota Lynx at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, July 30: Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces, 6 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm, 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, Aug. 8: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, Aug. 8: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, Aug. 13: Atlanta Dream at Las Vegas Aces, 9 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, Aug. 22: Las Vegas Aces at Atlanta Dream, 7 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Wednesday, Aug. 23: Phoenix Mercury at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, Aug. 27: Los Angeles Sparks at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, Aug. 29: Chicago Sky at Los Angeles Sparks, 10:30 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Thursday, Aug. 31: Seattle Storm at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, Sept. 5: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings, 8 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Tuesday, Sept. 5: Washington Mystics at Phoenix Mercury, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
- Sunday, Sept. 10: Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun, 1 p.m. ET -- CBSSN
And here is a breakdown of how many times each team will be on the CBS family of networks:
- Atlanta Dream: 6
- Chicago Sky: 4
- Connecticut Sun: 6
- Dallas Wings: 6
- Indiana Fever: 5
- Las Vegas Aces: 10
- Los Angeles Sparks: 10
- Minnesota Lynx: 6
- New York Liberty: 5
- Phoenix Mercury: 10
- Seattle Storm: 9
- Washington Mystics: 3