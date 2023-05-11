Ahead of the 2023 WNBA season, the league has announced the schedule for national TV games, which for the fifth consecutive year will include dozens of broadcasts on the CBS family of networks. This season, there will be 40 games shown live between CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network.

The highlight of the announcement was the increase in games on CBS Television Network, which will broadcast four games this season, including a Sunday afternoon showdown on June 18 between Brittney Griner's Phoenix Mercury and the new-look New York Liberty superteam led by Breanna Stewart. Those four games will also be available via streaming on Paramount+.

The remaining 36 games will be showon on CBS Sports Network, with the first broadcast coming on May 25 when the defending champion Las Vegas Aces travel to Los Angeles to take on the Sparks. None of the games on CBSSN will be shown on Paramount+, but they will be available for streaming via the CBS Sports app with authentication through your cable provider.

Here is a look at the games you can watch on the CBS networks this summer:

Thursday, May 25: Las Vegas Aces at Los Angeles Sparks, 10 p.m. ET -- CBSSN

And here is a breakdown of how many times each team will be on the CBS family of networks: