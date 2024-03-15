Earlier this week, Stanford star Cameron Brink ended any speculation about her future by declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. That was great news for the Los Angeles Sparks, who hold the No. 2 pick and will have their choice of any player not named Caitlin Clark. Now that Brink has officially entered the mix, their decision should be easy.

This has been a difficult few years for the Sparks, who have not made the playoffs since the bubble season in 2020. During the longest postseason drought in franchise history, they've let future Hall of Famers Candace Parker, Chelsea Gray and Nneka Ogwumike walk in free agency for nothing in return, and have not made a single lottery pick due to various trades.

Now, they finally have a chance to reverse that talent drain. They won the No. 2 pick in this year's lottery, then acquired the No. 4 pick from the Seattle Storm in the Kia Nurse trade, giving them the chance to add another high-level prospect. The second pick, though, is the real prize.

Brink, who was recently named Pac-12 Player of the Year for the second time and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year for the third consecutive season, is the best frontcourt player in this class. Her 17.8 points, 12 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.5 blocks per game are all career-highs, and she's shooting 51.2% from the field for the Cardinal this season. She leads the nation in blocks and is the only player in Division I averaging at least 15 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Over the next few weeks, Brink will try to lead Stanford to a second national title in the last four seasons. Then, it's off to the WNBA, where she should be the No. 2 overall pick, and has a chance to follow in Ogwumike's footsteps as the next great Stanford-to-Sparks frontcourt star.

Defense

Any discussion about Brink must start with her defensive abilities -- specifically her rim protection. Standing 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Brink is an intimidating presence in the paint despite her thin frame.

She's blocked a Division I-leading 109 shots this season and has impacted hundreds more. There have only been two games where she didn't record a block, and she left one after six minutes with a leg injury and the other after 12 minutes due to illness. In February, she became the third player in Division I (since 1999-2000) with at least 15 points, 15 rebounds and seven blocks in back-to-back games, and the first to do it against top-25 teams.

Most opponents don't even bother trying to go at her one-on-one because she's allowing just 29.2% shooting in post-up situations, per Synergy Sports. This is often what happens when they do:

As a result, Brink gets most of her blocks as a help defender, where she can use her length, instincts and impeccable timing. It's a credit to Brink that she has far more blocks (109) than fouls (81) this season. The only player to do that in the WNBA last season was A'ja Wilson (89 blocks, 85 fouls).

Brink's mobility is another reason she's such an impactful defender. She's not a plodding big that relies on her size alone, she can really move her feet. That's evident in transition, where she has end-to-end speed…

… and in the halfcourt, where she can mirror smaller players, cut off driving lanes and recover quickly when necessary.

If there's one concern about Brink moving up to the next level, it's how she'll fare with stronger players. Because of her lanky frame and high center of gravity, Brink can get pushed off her spot at times. Her arms are so long that she can often get a contest, or even a block, anyway, but she will need to bulk up a bit.

Since the WNBA began naming All-Defensive teams in 2005, only four rookies have made the cut: Sylvia Fowles (2008), Kiah Stokes (2015), Breanna Stewart (2016) and Ariel Atkins (2018). Brink has a real chance to join that exclusive club.

Offense

Brink has taken on her biggest offensive role yet this season, and as a result is putting up a career-high 17.8 points per game on 51.2% from the field and 60.0% true shooting. She has expanded her range and is shooting over two 3s per game, boosted her free throw percentage to 85.0% and has greatly improved as a passer.

Over 40% of Brink's possessions originate from the post, where she's scoring 1.116 points per possession. Of the 27 players with at least 200 post possessions, only two have been more efficient than Brink. She's most successful when she gets deep position or uses her athleticism and nimble footwork to face up or make a quick move.

When she catches the ball on the block and tries to methodically back opponents down, she's often forced into awkward, off-balance attempts. Her lack of strength is more apparent in these situations than it is on defense.

The most underrated aspect of Brink's game is her passing, which has steadily improved during her four years in college. This season, she's averaging a career-best 2.9 assists per game and boasts a 23.5 assist percentage. She consistently shows an above-average feel, and her size allows her to see over defenders.

And she doesn't only dish out of the post. She's flashed some extremely impressive and versatile playmaking off the dribble, such as on this play where she blocks a shot, then runs the fastbreak herself.

Brink has also stepped away from the basket this season more than ever before. The results have not been that great -- she's made 20 of her 68 attempts, which checks in at 29.4% -- but her shot looks smooth and she's become an elite free throw shooter. Those are both positive indicators that she could improve from beyond the arc as a professional.

Overall, Brink does a lot well on the offensive side of the ball, but it is the less convincing side of her game right now. In time, she may become a player who can carry an offense, but she likely will not do so early in her career.

For nearly their entire history, the Sparks have had elite bigs leading the way, from Lisa Leslie to Parker to Ogwumike. That's why they've won three titles, been to five Finals and made the playoffs in 20 out of 27 seasons. As they embark on their first true rebuild, they should look to Brink to continue that legacy.