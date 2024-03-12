The 2024 WNBA Draft is fast approaching, with all the festivities set for April 15 in New York City. For the first time since 2016, fans will be in attendance to see the league's future stars walk across the stage and begin their professional journeys. And what a class they will get to see.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark, who will go No. 1 overall to the Indiana Fever, is the headliner, but plenty of other big names remain -- including frontcourt forces such as Cameron Brink, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese, as well as versatile offensive threats like Rickea Jackson and Jacy Sheldon.

With just over a month until the big night, here's a look at how the first round may play out with CBS Sports' first WNBA mock draft.

1. Indiana Fever: Caitlin Clark – G, Iowa

Clark has long been the projected No. 1 pick, and the Fever have gone as far as they possibly can at this point to confirm she'll be their selection. The all-time leading scorer in Division I history, men or women, Clark is one of the best prospects to ever enter the draft. She's an elite scorer with unlimited range, a high-level playmaker and stands 6-feet tall. Clark and reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston will give the Fever one of the best young duos in the league.

2. Los Angeles Sparks: Cameron Brink – C, Stanford

The Sparks lost Nneka Ogwumike in free agency this winter, and who better to replace her with than Brink, another Stanford Cardinal. An elite defender who continually improved her offensive repertoire during her time in Palo Alto, Brink is the best frontcourt prospect in this class. She'll need to get stronger to flourish at the pro level, but her length and mobility will allow her to make an impact from Day 1.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

3. Chicago Sky: Rickea Jackson – F, Tennessee

Chicago finally started its much-needed rebuild and jumped into this year's lottery via the Kahleah Copper trade -- only to see Paige Bueckers return to school. The Sky's decision at No. 3 now represents the first big hinge point of the draft. Jackson, the big, physical, versatile forward out of Tennessee should be the pick. Not only because she's a gifted scorer who should actually have an easier time with more space at the pro level, but because wings with her skillset are much harder to find than post players.

4. Los Angeles Sparks: Kamilla Cardoso – C, South Carolina

If Cardoso is still on the board when the Sparks come up again at No. 4, they have to take her, even if the fit with Brink may not be perfect. The 6-foot-7 Brazilian is a dominant presence around the rim and, as she's shown for better and worse over the past month with the Gamecocks and her national team, is not afraid of anyone or any moment. If all goes to plan, Brink and Cardoso could solidify the Sparks' frontcourt for years to come.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

5. Dallas Wings: Jacy Sheldon – G, Ohio State

Sheldon used her COVID eligibility extension to stay at Ohio State this season, and that decision has paid off for both her and the Buckeyes, who hope to compete for a national title. After being limited to 13 games last season, she hasn't missed a single contest in this campaign, showing off her two-way abilities in the process. Perimeter defense and 3-point shooting are some of the Wings' biggest needs, and they just so happen to be Sheldon's specialties.

6. Washington Mystics: Aaliyah Edwards – C, UConn

In the span of a few months, Kristi Toliver retired, Shakira Austin underwent hip surgery, Natasha Cloud left in free agency and Elena Delle Donne decided to step away from basketball. As the Mystics embark on a new era, they should take the best player available, which is Edwards. The 6-foot-3 forward is an efficient offensive threat and a strong rebounder on both ends of the court.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

7. Minnesota Lynx: Angel Reese – C, LSU

It's never easy to predict what the Lynx will do, and they don't have any glaring needs at this time. In that case, they may look at Reese, the newly named SEC Player of the Year. There have been questions about how her game will translate to the next level, but at this point in the first round it would be hard to pass on her. At the very least, her rebounding, defense and athleticism should translate and make her a productive player.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

8. Chicago Sky: Nyadiew Puoch – F, Australia

Puoch is likely unknown to most NCAA and WNBA fans, but that may not be the case for long. The 19-year-old has impressed in Australia both in the WNBL, where she plays alongside former WNBA MVP Lauren Jackson, and for the U19 national team. Her athleticism and versatility, particularly on the defensive end, are impressive, and her potential is sky-high. She is definitely a project, but the Sky are looking at a multi-year rebuild and have time to let Puoch develop, either in WNBA or overseas.

9. Dallas Wings: Charlisse Leger-Walker – G, Washington State

The Wings are never afraid to think outside the box, and it will be interesting to see what they do with their second first-round pick this year considering their potential roster and salary cap crunch. One option would be taking Leger-Walker. The Washington State product is an outstanding playmaker, but she suffered a torn ACL in January and won't play this summer. In essence, she could be a draft-and-stash option with the potential to help the Wings in the future.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

10. Connecticut Sun: Georgia Amoore – G, Virginia Tech

For years, the Sun have taken an inside-out approach, and that won't change as long as Alyssa Thomas is leading the way. They haven't finished in the top-half of the league in 3-point attempts per game since 2019, and lost two of their best outside threats (Tiffany Hayes and Natisha Hiedeman) this offseason. Amoore is on the smaller side at 5-foot-6, but she is an elite catch-and-shoot threat and a dynamic playmaker.

*Eligible to return to school for the 2024-25 season

11. New York Liberty: Charisma Osborne – G, UCLA

Anyone who watched the Liberty's run to the WNBA Finals last season knows one of its few weaknesses is perimeter defense. If New York wants to try and solve that problem through the draft, two-time All-Pac-12 defender Charisma Osborne is an obvious option. She is a relentless worker who knows her way around a screen and contributes on the glass. Plus, she has plenty of experience after spending five years at UCLA.

12. Atlanta Dream: Elizabeth Kitley – C, Virginia Tech

Kitley is more of a traditional big who has been an extremely consistent and effective player at the collegiate level, but she may not have the athleticism or versatility to be as successful in the pros. Her size and talent are not in question, though, and the Dream need frontcourt depth even after the surprise Tina Charles addition.