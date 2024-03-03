Iowa star Caitlin Clark has become the NCAA Division I all-time leading scorer, as she surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's record. Clark's historic moment came Sunday during the Hawkeyes' regular-season finale against Ohio State.

Maravich registered 3,667 points with the Tigers from 1967-1970 while averaging an astounding 44.2 points per game. Clark entered Sunday's game just 18 points away from taking his scoring crown, and the torch officially changed hands late in the second quarter. Clark has been a sensational offensive weapon for Iowa all season, leading the nation in scoring (32.2) and assists (8.7) per game.

Clark's record-breaking bucket didn't come from the logo, but rather a trip to the free throw line with under a second remaining in the second quarter. She finished the first half with 18 points, four rebounds, six assists and two steals. The Hawkeyes entered the break with a 48-39 lead over the Buckeyes.

Clark snapped Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's all-time scoring record Feb. 15 against Michigan, when she recorded a program-best 49 points. She then snapped Kansas Legend Lynette Woodard's Division I scoring record Wednesday. Now, the Iowa native trails no player, man or woman, across the all-time Division I scoring leaderboards.

Women's basketball stats were not recognized by the NCAA when Woodard played, so her scoring record was often overlooked over the years. Woodard was in attendance for Sunday's game and got a standing ovation, and she credited Clark for bringing attention to women's basketball past and present.

"It's just a great time for women's basketball. Caitlin is leading the way," Woodard said during the broadcast. "As she was chipping away, I said, 'Records are meant to be broken, but also they are meant to be honored.' Because of her, my own record is being honored. She has gone beyond that, now she has gone beyond Pete … hopefully I've passed her the baton for her to go ahead and burst through that ceiling. I'm so happy for her."

With little left to accomplish in the college game, Clark announced Thursday this is her last season at Iowa, as she is declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. She is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Indiana Fever.

Every Iowa game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season was sold out for the first time in program history thanks to Clark's stardom. It was only fitting then that Clark's final regular-season contest, and Iowa's senior day, was when her most historic moment yet would take place.