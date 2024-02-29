Iowa star Caitlin Clark announced Thursday this will be her final collegiate season as she will declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Clark, who recently passed Lynette Woodard to become the all-time leading scorer in Division I women's basketball history, is the projected No. 1 overall pick.

Here is Clark's full statement, which she released on social media:

While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft. It is impossible to fully express. my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa -- my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me; Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids. Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true.

This has been a record-breaking season for Clark, who now has 3,650 career points and passed Kelsey Plum for the NCAA women's scoring record earlier this month. She is now 18 points away from breaking Pete Maravich's record for the NCAA scoring record among men and women, and is on pace to do so Sunday when Iowa takes on Ohio State in its final regular-season game.

The 2024 WNBA Draft is set for April 15 in New York City, and the Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick for the second year in a row. Assuming they select Clark, she will team up with reigning Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston to form one of the most dynamic young duos in the league. Clark, of course, helped Iowa stun Boston and South Carolina in the Final Four last season with a historic 41-point outing.

Together, Clark and Boston should help a proud Fever franchise return to prominence.

The Fever went to the playoffs in 12 consecutive seasons from 2005-2016, and during that run they won a title in 2012 and made two other Finals appearances. Since then they are 58-174, have finished in last place three times and have the longest active playoff drought in the league.

Boston's arrival got them back on the right track, as they won more games last season (13) than they had in the previous two seasons combined thanks to her stellar interior play. Clark will be the perfect complement with her brilliant shooting and playmaking ability. They have the talent to be one of the best inside-outside duos in the league, and that day may come sooner rather than later.