Stanford University star Cameron Brink has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Brink, who is projected to be the No. 2 overall pick to the Los Angeles Sparks, made the announcement on social media Tuesday, ending speculation about her future plans.

Brink, who has started 119 of her 132 games since arriving in Palo Alto, will depart as the school's all-time leader in blocks (406) and is in the top 10 in both scoring (1,854 points) and total rebounds (1,195). In Stanford's storied history, only three other players -- Jayne Appel, Chiney Ogwumike and Val Whiting have finished in the top 10 in all three categories.

While Brink helped the Cardinal win a national title in her freshman season, this has been by far her best campaign from a personal standpoint. Her 17.8 points, 12 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.5 blocks per game are all career-highs, and she's shooting 51.2% from the field. She leads the nation in blocks and is third in rebounding. If advanced metrics are your thing, she's sixth in win shares (8.6) and first in box score plus/minus (24.0).

As expected, she racked up the honors when the Pac-12 end-of-season awards were announced. She was named the conference's Player of the Year for the second time and Defensive Player of the Year for the third season in a row. Furthermore, she was named to the All-Pac-12 Team and the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, each for the third time in her career.

With Brink leading the way, Stanford went 26-4 during the regular season and was ranked as high as No. 2 in the country. In the final Pac-12 Tournament before conference realignment, the Cardinal advanced to the championship game, where they fell to USC despite 19 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks from Brink.

A lanky 6-foot-4, Brink will have to get stronger as she moves up to the pro game, but she is the best frontcourt prospect in this class and has a real chance to be a star. Her length and instincts on the defensive end are elite, and she's continually improved her offensive game.