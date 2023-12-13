Connecticut Sun guard and former UConn star Tiffany Hayes is officially retiring from the WNBA, she announced on Wednesday. The 2017 WNBA All-Star shared the news on the "Count Me Out" podcast.

"This right here with the Connecticut Sun was my last season," Hayes said.

Hayes averaged 12.1 points in 40 games for the Sun through the 2023 season. Before joining the Sun's roster earlier this year, she spent 10 years with the Atlanta Dream. Her resume was already impressive before being selected 14th overall in the 2012 WNBA Draft, as the Florida native won two national championships with the UConn Huskies in 2009 and 2010.

"It's a lot of things. I really feel like I'm older now. I got a lot of stuff that I really always want to get into but I'm so busy 'cause I'm playing year-round," Hayes said. "Plus, my body, playing 11 seasons straight with no breaks, every year, two seasons in a year every time, that's a lot."

The 34-year-old is not completely leaving basketball just yet. Throughout her time as a pro, Hayes has played overseas during the WNBA offseason -- most recently with Çukurova Basketbol in Turkey. A lot of WNBA players play two seasons to make more money, but Hayes is now choosing to do just one so she can spend more time enjoying other areas of her life.

"You could still catch me overseas," she said. "I just figured I'd focus on one thing and then summer time I could turn up my business. I could turn up life with my family and just live life like that."