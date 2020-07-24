After a two-month delay, the 2020 WNBA season is finally here. On Saturday afternoon, the games will get underway from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where the league has set up its bubble environment.

Due to the wait, the regular season has been shortened to 22 games, though the postseason will be played as normal. With the altered format, every team in one location and a number of stars sitting out due to the pandemic, this will be the strangest season in league history.

Ahead of the first weekend of games, here's a look at where all 12 teams stand in the first edition of our 2020 Power Rankings.

1. Seattle Storm

Two years ago, Breanna Stewart won MVP and Finals MVP as she led the Storm to the 2018 title. Then, she tore her Achilles tendon. After missing all of last season, she's back in action, and her return has the Storm primed to reclaim their place atop the league. With Stewart and Sue Bird back, the Storm are one of the few contenders with their full complement of stars.

2. Los Angeles Sparks

The Sparks have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, as Chiney Ogwumike, Kristi Toliver and Maria Vadeeva are all sitting out. But even without that trio, they're still one of the favorites this season. That's because veteran stars Candace Parker, Nneka Ogwumike and Chelsea Gray are still there to lead that way. Questionable depth will be a concern, however.

3. Las Vegas Aces

Liz Cambage is skipping the season due to health concerns, and Kelsey Plum is out with a torn Achilles. Missing those two is a big blow to the Aces' title hopes, but they still figure to be one of the best teams. Angel McCoughtry signed in free agency, and along with A'ja Wilson and Kayla McBride forms one of the best "Big Threes" in the league.

4. Phoenix Mercury

The Mercury made some big changes this season, trading away DeWanna Bonner and Briann January, and bringing in Skylar Diggins-Smith. With Diana Taurasi healthy, and Brittney Griner still a force down low, they have the top-tier talent to contend. There are some big questions, though, including how fast the new "Big Three" can gel, and what support they get from a thin supporting cast.

5. Chicago Sky

Chicago got back to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2016, but lost a heartbreaker to the Aces in the second round. With the core of their team all healthy and in Florida, they have a real chance to make a deep playoff run this time around. Entering her third season, Diamond DeShields is the player to watch for the Sky. If she makes a leap, the Sky will as well.

6. Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones' absence is the big story for the Sun. There's simply no way for them to replace her impact on both ends of the floor, and they'll struggle to return to the Finals without her. Still, with DeWanna Bonner -- newly arrived from Phoenix -- Alyssa Thomas and Jasmine Thomas ready to go, they have too much veteran talent to completely count out.

7. Washington Mystics

The defending champs will enter the season without Elena Delle Donne, Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders and Tina Charles. That's their best player, two other starters from last season and their key offseason acquisition. Missing that much talent is hard to recover from, and Finals hero Emma Meesseman will have her hands full leading the way this season.

8. Minnesota Lynx

Maya Moore is sitting out once again to focus on social justice, new mom Odyssey Sims won't be playing after giving birth and Seimone Augustus left after 14 seasons to join the Sparks. Reigning Rookie of the Year Napheesa Collier and former MVP Sylvia Fowles are still there, however, and that's a strong one-two punch. Watching Collier grow is going to be exciting.

9. Indiana Fever

Last season, the Fever fell just a few games short of their first playoff appearance since 2016. With so much young talent, there's optimism that this season will be the time they breakthrough. Victoria Vivians is back after sitting out last season due to a torn ACL, and No. 3 overall pick Lauren Cox has arrived to form their frontcourt of the future with Teaira McCowan.

10. Atlanta Dream

The Dream will be fascinating to watch this season, as they're basically a brand new team. Angel McCoughtry is gone, Tiffany Hayes and Renee Montgomery are sitting out and they brought in 11 new players. Free agent signing Courtney Williams is always entertaining, but the main story is No. 4 overall pick Chennedy Carter, whom they hope will be their new franchise star.

11. Dallas Wings

Arike Ogunbowale exceeded all expectations last season, putting together an electrifying rookie campaign. Now, the Wings have to figure out how to build around her. To that extent, they brought in three top-seven picks in Satou Sabally, Bella Alarie and Tyasha Harris to form a versatile, athletic core. Dallas is going to be fun to watch, but they're a few seasons away from really making some noise.

12. New York Liberty

This spring, the Liberty had the No. 1 pick for the first time in franchise history and wasted no time selecting Oregon standout Sabrina Ionescu. With six other rookies on board, and former star Tina Charles traded to Washington, it's officially a new era in New York. There's plenty of reasons to be excited about their new direction, but it's tough to have success with such a young team.