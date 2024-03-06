Quite a few eyes will be on the Big Ten Women's Tournament this month with Iowa star Caitlin Clark embarking on her swan song from the collegiate ranks.

The Big Ten Tournament gets underway Wednesday, and No. 4 Ohio State enters postseason play with a 16-2 mark against conference opponents this year. The Buckeyes won 15 consecutive games heading into their regular-season finale against Iowa, which they lost 93-83. However, Ohio State still won the Big Ten regular-season title, its first since 2009-10.

Ohio State is led by star guard Jacy Sheldon, who's averaging 18.2 points and 3.8 assists on the year. Sheldon is also shooting a stellar 42.7 percent from 3-point range.

Caitlin Clark leads the way for No. 3 Iowa, as she is averaging 32.3 points, 8.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds amid her stellar senior season. Clark recently passed Pete Maravich for sole possession of No. 1 on the NCAA Division I all-time scoring list with 3,685 career points.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: CBS | Live stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 6

Game 1: No. 12 Purdue vs. No. 13 Northwestern | 6:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 2: No. 11 Minnesota vs. No. 14 Rutgers | 25 minutes after Game 1 on Peacock

Second round -- Thursday, March 7

Game 3: No. 8 Maryland vs. No. 9 Illinois | 12:30 p.m. on Peacock

Game 4: No. 4 Nebraska vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 on BTN

Game 5: No. 7 Penn State vs. No. 10 Wisconsin | 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Game 6: No. 6 Michigan vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes following Game 5 on BTN

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 8

Game 7: No. 1 Ohio State vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 on BTN

Game 8: No. 4 Michigan State vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 4 on BTN

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. on BTN

Game 10: No. 3 Indiana vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 on BTN

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 9

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 2 p.m. on BTN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 on BTN

Big Ten Women's Championship -- Sunday, March 10

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 12 p.m. on CBS