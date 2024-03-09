Iowa star Caitlin Clark made even more history as she passed Stephen Curry for the most 3-pointers in a single NCAA Division-I season. The NBA star had registered 162 successful shots from beyond the arc at Davidson through his 2007-08 campaign.

Liberty guard Darius McGhee tied Curry's record last season, but Clark has officially set the new mark. The Iowa star put up 24 points, including two 3-pointers, during Iowa's 95-62 win over Penn State in the Big Ten women's basketball tournament quarterfinals on Friday. McGhee and Curry reached 162 3-pointers in 36 games. Meanwhile, It took Clark 31 games to set the new single-season record.

The historic basket happened at Target Center early in the fourth quarter. She then got another 3-pointer with 3:25 left in the game for a total of 164 treys this season.

Clark, who leads the nation in scoring and assists, broke the Division-I women's basketball all-time scoring record in February. She also surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's men's all-time scoring record of 3,667 points on March 3.

The Iowa native has her name on several lists already, and she already announced this will be her last college basketball season as she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft.

Curry recently competed against WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu in a special 3-point contest during NBA's All-Star weekend in Indianapolis. Curry edged out Ionescu 29-26, but it appears there is a rematch in the works.

"We've been talking about finding different ways to change this up next year," Ionescu said. "I think [Curry] has a partner in mind that's going to join him. And so, I'm open to any partner that can help me win and take that belt that he has away from him."

While they didn't explicitly say it, Clark is a strong candidate to join next year's competition.

For now, Clark and the Hawkeyes are chasing their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament championship. They will take on the winner of the Indiana vs. Michigan game during the semifinals on Saturday afternoon.