Iowa star Caitlin Clark just keeps shattering NCAA records and etching her name into the college basketball history books. During Saturday's game against Michigan, Clark hit 1,000 points for the second season in her career, making her the first Division I women's player in college history to accomplish that feat.

Clark entered the day with 992 points in the 2023-24 season, but it didn't take her long to reach 1,000. In the second quarter of the Hawkeyes' game against the Wolverines, Clark drilled a 3-point shot to make NCAA history.

Clark's latest milestone comes exactly one day after she broke an NCAA record set by Steph Curry. In Iowa's 95-62 win over Penn State in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday, Clark knocked down a couple of 3-point shots to bring her single-season total to 164, which broke the record previously held by Curry and Liberty's Darius McGhee.

Just last weekend, Clark surpassed LSU legend Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA Division-I scoring record of 3,667 points. Clark rolled past Maravich by tallying 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the Hawkeyes' 93-83 win over Ohio State.

In the immediate aftermath of passing Maravich, Clark said she was still trying to process what just happened.

"I think just soaking it all in ..." Clark said after the game. "It probably won't hit me until a little bit later, but I'm just going to enjoy it with my family and my teammates. I'm just really thankful to be in this place."

Clark has already declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, but her work at the college level is far from done. Iowa is still trying to win the Big Ten Tournament title, and who knows what kind of finale Clark will have in store for her final NCAA Tournament.