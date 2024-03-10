The 2024 Big Ten Women's Tournament championship game is set, as Caitlin Clark and Iowa will face upset-minded Nebraska at noon ET on Sunday in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes' attempt for a record-tying third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title will be live on CBS.

Iowa has cruised to the title game with a 33-point win over Penn State in the quarterfinals and a 27-point victory over Michigan in the semifinals on Saturday. Nebraska, meanwhile, began their journey in the second round and has taken down Purdue, Michigan State and Maryland to make their first appearance in the championship game since 2014. Coincidentally, the Cornhuskers won their only Big Ten Tournament that year by beating the Hawkeyes.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown, here's everything you need to know:

Iowa vs. Nebraska

When: Sunday, March 10 | Noon ET

Sunday, March 10 | Noon ET Where: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: CBS | Live stream: fubo (try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

Storylines

Clark's historic run continues

Clark has been on an unprecedented run this season, racking up record after record thanks to her incredible scoring ability. Most notably, Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I history for men or women when she passed Pete Maravich on March 3.

But that's not all. Clark surpassed Steph Curry for the most 3-pointers in an NCAA Division I season during Iowa's quarterfinal win over Penn State, and in the semifinal triumph over Michigan she became the first NCAA Division I women's player with back-to-back 1,000-point seasons and grabbed the Big Ten Tournament's all-time scoring record.

She'll look to make more history on Sunday in the championship game. If she can lead Iowa to a third consecutive title, she will almost certainly be named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player for the third time. Former Ohio State and WNBA star Jantel Lavender is the only player that has won that honor three times.

Iowa looking for record-tying third trophy in a row

Iowa is one of the most storied programs in Big Ten Women's basketball history. Their five Big Ten Tournament titles are tied with Ohio State and Maryland for second behind Purdue all-time, and with a win on Sunday they can take sole possession of second place on that list.

The Hawkeyes would also claim their third consecutive Big Ten Tournament title by beating Nebraska, which would tie a record for the longest streak in conference history. Purdue (1998-2000), Ohio State (2009-11) and Maryland (2015-17) are the only other programs that have won three trophies in a row.

Can Nebraska pull off another upset?

Back in 2014, when the Cornhuskers beat the Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Tournament championship game, they were the higher seed and expected to win. That will not be the case this time around, as the Cornhuskers are surprise participants. They finished in fifth place in conference play this season, but have caught fire at the right time and gotten some help along the way.

After beating Purdue in the second round, they scored a minor upset by knocking off fourth-seeded Michigan State in the quarterfinals by double digits. Then, instead of having to face top-seeded Ohio State in the semis, they got to play Maryland instead and pulled away in the fourth quarter to win.

They'll have to play a borderline perfect game on Sunday if they want to lift the trophy, but should take confidence from knowing they have what it takes to beat the Hawkeyes. Almost exactly one month ago, Nebraska beat Iowa, 82-79, by holding Clark to 10-of-25 from the field.

In addition to Big Ten supremacy, the Cornhuskers are playing to secure their spot in the NCAA Tournament. CBS Sports' Connor Groel had them as a No. 9 seed as of Friday, so there's a good chance they'll get in regardless, but winning the conference tournament would come with an automatic bid.

Prediction

Nebraska's journey to the championship game is a great story, but Iowa is the superior team and should win comfortably. Not only will the Hawkeyes have the best player on the floor in Clark, they'll have a point to prove after losing to the Cornhuskers back in February.

Pick: Iowa