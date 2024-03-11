When Kobe Bryant helped the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2001 NBA Finals, it led to the creation of one of the most iconic celebration photos in sports history. Bryant posed with the Larry O'Brien Trophy and seemed to be soaking in that championship moment.

Fast forward to Sunday, and Iowa star Caitlin Clark had an opportunity to recreate Bryant's iconic pose. Bri Lewerke, a freelance photographer, approached Clark and asked if she'd be interested in recreating Bryant's photo, and Clark decided to pose with the Big Ten trophy.

"I think it's an opportunity to pay homage to one of the greatest basketball players of all time, and Kobe was also a huge supporter of women's sports and women's basketball specifically," Lewerke told ESPN. "That tie in there is really special."

The Big Ten trophy was heavier than the pair expected, so the photo with Clark holding the trophy was the most difficult to capture, according to Lewerke.

Ironically enough, Clark has worn Bryant's signature sneakers throughout the 2023-24 season as she consistently has worn Kobe 5 and 6 Protros. Clark was wearing the Kobe 5 "Bruce Lee" silhouette during Sunday's overtime win against Nebraska.

Clark broke the NCAA men's and women's record for career points during the 2023-24 season.