Baylor is undefeated no more after suffering an upset loss to Kansas on Wednesday. Only South Carolina and UCLA remain unbeaten, so they are keeping their spots at the top of our rankings for at least one more week.

The Bears went 5-for-25 from 3-point range and were outscored 56-32 in the paint against the Jayhawks, as Kansas dominated the second half with a +21 scoring margin. The 87-66 loss dropped Baylor from No. 8 to No. 15 in the power rankings.

Caitlin Clark lifted Iowa to No. 3 with back-to-back triple-doubles against Rutgers and Purdue. She is currently fifth on the all-time women's college basketball scoring list with 3,244 career points. While Clark's generational talent is undeniable, what will help Iowa succeed is other players stepping up alongside her, and that certainly happened against the Boilermakers. Five Hawkeyes reached double figures in that game, including Kate Martin, who flirted with a double-double by recording 15 points and eight rebounds. Martin has scored at least 10 points in the last 12 games.

NC State left the No. 3 spot open for Iowa after Elizabeth Kitley sunk a last-second layup in Virginia Tech's thrilling 63-62 victory this past weekend. The Wolfpack almost had their own game-winner a second earlier when Saniya Rivers had a big drive and finish at the basket. It was a close battle, so NC State is staying in our top 10.

Notre Dame suffered a four-point loss to North Carolina and slipped down two places as a result. The Tar Heels also picked up a 24-point victory against Syracuse on Jan. 4, which earned them the No. 14 ranking this week.

Syracuse said goodbye to our top 25, as did West Virginia after a double-digit loss to Iowa State. In their place are UNLV and Michigan State, the latter of which gave Iowa one of its toughest battles of the season before beating Maryland on Tuesday. The Spartans won't have time to relax as they are taking on Ohio State this coming weekend, and their brand-new ranking will be put to the test.

Women's college basketball power rankings 1 Gamecocks Last week: 1 2 Bruins Last week: 2 3 Hawkeyes Last week: 5 4 Buffaloes Last week: 4 5 Lady Tigers Last week: 6 6 Cardinal Last week: 7 7 Hokies Last week: 13 8 Wolfpack Last week: 3 9 Huskies Last week: 10 10 Trojans Last week: 9 11 Longhorns Last week: 11 12 Wildcats Last week: 12 13 Hoosiers Last week: 14 14 Tar Heels Last week: 20 15 Bears Last week: 8 16 Cardinals Last week: 17 17 Buckeyes Last week: 18 18 Fighting Irish Last week: 16 19 Bulldogs Last week: 19 20 Utes Last week: 15 21 Seminoles Last week: 21 22 Golden Eagles Last week: 24 23 Bluejays Last week: 25 24 Lady Rebels Last week: NR 25 Spartans Last week: NR

First five out: Vanderbilt, Arizona, Oregon State, Syracuse, Princeton