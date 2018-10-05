2018 WWE Super Showdown predictions, matches, card, start time, rumors, preview, location

For the first time in more than a decade, WWE is returning to Australia for a pay-per-view event that should have major storyline implications for Raw and SmackDown Live. While there are no Raw titles on the line over the course of the show (three of them are contained to one match), all three SmackDown titles, plus the cruiserweight championship, will be defended on Saturday when WWE Super Showdown airs live from the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

WWE Super Showdown will begin live at 5 a.m. ET. The event is expected to wrap up by 9 a.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way with coverage of Super Showdown, including highlights, results, grades and analysis after the event. For now, let's take a look at our predictions and picks ahead of the big night from our CBS Sports experts.

2018 WWE Super Showdown predictions

Cruiserweight Championship: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Buddy Murphy

Brian Campbell, Adam Silverstein, Jack Jorgensen: Murphy isn't just a native Australian, he calls Melbourne his home city. Yet this match could've taken place on the moon and there would still be a need to push the impressive Murphy as the new champion. Say what you will about the comical idea of him making 205 pounds or the fact that Alexander's title run has been fun. Murphy is too good not for the gold to be around his waist and the former NXT tag team champion has big-time potential on the main roster. Pick: Buddy Murphy wins the title

John Cena & Bobby Lashley vs. Elias & Kevin Owens

JJ, BC, AS: Cena, with everything he has going on lately, seems to be appearing here out of obligation. He's not going to return for one night to lose, even if it is as part of a tag team. Particularly not with Lashley as his partner. Pick: John Cena & Bobby Lashley win

Asuka & Naomi vs. The IIconics

JJ, AS: Traditionally, we know WWE loves to book hometown heroes on the losing end, and creative likely feels Peyton Royce & Billie Kay could recover quickly from one loss in their home country. Pick: Asuka & Naomi win

BC: Drawing a huge pop in front of an international crowd is a lot easier to pull off when there's a local wrestler on the card. In this case there's two of them with Kaye and Royce, which makes it a no-brainer for the heel duo to gain a clean victory and a babyface reaction from the Melbourne crowd. While the admittedly odd pairing of Asuka & Naomi are starting to develop chemistry, the pairing marks a continued step back in the booking of Asuka since her memorable and unbeaten NXT run. Pick: The Iiconics win

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Bar

AS, BC, JJ: So The Bar receive a tag team title match after failing to win No. 1 contendership opportunities in two straight tournaments? This match just does not make much sense. As great as the SmackDown tag team division was last year, it has really fallen off due to WWE failing to move either New Day or The Usos to Raw. It simply does not make sense for the titles to change hands here, but it also doesn't matter because the division has been completely wasted over the last few months. Pick: The New Day retains the titles

Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins vs. The Riott Squad

AS, BC: Whether you believe rumors of a Rousey-Nikki Bella title match at Evolution, this stands as a great opportunity for Rousey to suffer her first loss in WWE without taking a pinfall or submission herself. If this winds up being a glorified house show, Rousey and the Bellas will go over easily. If not, the Riott Squad should get one over here, possibly sowing some tension between the face teammates. Pick: The Riott Squad wins

JJ: The babyfaces get the victory here, ut the underlying story will be some tension between Rousey and Nikki in some form throughout the match, setting up the build to their rumored main event match on the upcoming Evolution show. Pick: Ronda Rousey & The Bella Twins win

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz for the No. 1 contendership to the WWE championship

JJ, AS: Yes, Miz should get yet another victory over Bryan here and the title shot to go along with it. Early 2019 could very well see Bryan chasing WWE champion Miz with the story of recent failure looming over Bryan. Pick: The Miz wins

BC: Adding the stipulation of a WWE championship shot at stake for the winner puts the company creatively in a no-lose situation considering future feuds involving any combination of Bryan, Miz, AJ Styles or Samoa Joe is certified gold. Considering this feud likely won't see any real closure until WrestleMania, Bryan could see a much-needed victory come his way after what has largely been a one-sided build up to this point. With WWE further expanding Down Under with this PPV, having a huge babyface pop for someone like Bryan only means good business. Pick: Daniel Bryan wins

SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

AS, BC, JJ: I still maintain that Lynch should have won the title at SummerSlam -- or beaten Flair clean without a roll-up at Hell in a Cell -- but alas, here we are. Taking the title off Lynch at such an early juncture as she is currently the best thing on SmackDown would be a colossal mistake. As would taking it off of Lynch at Evolution, but that is at least what I expect to happen as she gets one over here on Flair. Pick: Becky Lynch retains the title

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

JJ, BC, AS: As much as I would love to see Joe get rewarded for his great heel work lately with a long-overdue title run, I have believed for quite a while now that Miz is slowly being positioned to be the man to finally dethrone Styles. Which ties into another prediction for this show. It just does not feel like Joe is going to win here, as much as many (particularly Adam) want that to happen. Pick: AJ Styles retains the title

The Shield vs. Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre

JJ, AS: Among what may likely be a lot of feel-good moments on this super show, The Shield standing tall among the heels that have tormented them -- mentally and physically -- over the course of the past few weeks. Then Monday on Raw, a disgruntled Strowman can begin to torment Reigns ahead of their main event in Saudi Arabia with Brock Lesnar. It could also lead to the split-up of this trio, which is only together temporarily anyway -- one would think -- unless there are Survivor Series plans. Pick: The Shield wins

BC: Serving as the centerpiece of Raw throughout the aftermath of SummerSlam, this feud has produced big moments and more than a few great matches. Recently, the length WWE has gone to tease a Dean Ambrose heel turn from the Shield can't be ignored. Look for the escalation of the Shield's eventual breakup to continue without fully happening on Saturday as the larger storyline continue to builds toward Survivor Series. Pick: Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre win

Triple H (w/ Shawn Michaels) vs. The Undertaker (w/ Kane)

AS, JJ: If it is to believed that these four superstars will team up and square off at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, then it only makes sense for it to be the "heels" getting the first win in this scenario. While it may seem like Taker is at the point of his career where he should only return for winning spots, the fact of the matter is that he is washed and can lose any match without being affected. Meanwhile, not only does Triple H put everyone over these days, he just lost to Cena at Greatest Royal Rumble in April. This ends with Michaels hitting Taker with Sweet Chin Music while the referee is distracted and Triple H getting the 1-2-3. A double tombstone piledriver from Taker and Kane continue the rivalry with a tag team match set for next month. Pick: Triple H wins

BC: Explanation coming soon. Pick: The Undertaker wins