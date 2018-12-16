2018 WWE TLC live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network
All the information you need to catch the WWE TLC 2018 pay-per-view event on Sunday night
Sunday night, the 2018 WWE pay-per-view schedule will come to a close with the TLC event set to take place in San Jose, California. The card is one of the most stacked ones you'll see all year with 12 matches set to take place between the kickoff and main shows. Championships will be defended (aside from Brock Lesnar's universal title, of course), and we will be treated to some brutal bouts that have the usual TLC stipulations tied to them.
With a 12-match card, TLC should bring us all the excitement we'll need to close the year out before we get set for the 2019 Royal Rumble. Below is all the information you need to watch WWE TLC on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE TLC predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.
WWE TLC 2018 viewing information
Date: Sunday, Dec. 16
Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California
Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
WWE TLC 2018 match card
- SmackDown Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka (TLC Match)
- WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles
- Raw Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Nia Jax
- Intercontinental Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Dean Ambrose
- Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin (TLC Match)
- SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Bar (c) vs. The Usos vs. New Day
- Natalya vs. Ruby Riott (Tables Match)
- Finn Balor vs. Drew McIntyre
- Elias vs. Bobby Lashley (Ladder Match)
- Cruiserweight Championship: Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Cedric Alexander
- Rey Mysterio vs. Randy Orton (Chairs Match)
- Mixed Match Challenge Final: R-Truth & Carmella vs. Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox
