2018 WWE TLC live stream, watch online, start time, matches, kickoff, WWE Network

Sunday night, the 2018 WWE pay-per-view schedule will come to a close with the TLC event set to take place in San Jose, California. The card is one of the most stacked ones you'll see all year with 12 matches set to take place between the kickoff and main shows. Championships will be defended (aside from Brock Lesnar's universal title, of course), and we will be treated to some brutal bouts that have the usual TLC stipulations tied to them.

With a 12-match card, TLC should bring us all the excitement we'll need to close the year out before we get set for the 2019 Royal Rumble. Below is all the information you need to watch WWE TLC on Sunday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE TLC predictions from CBS Sports ahead of the show, and check back in for live coverage of the event.

WWE TLC 2018 viewing information

Date: Sunday, Dec. 16

Location: SAP Center -- San Jose, California

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

WWE TLC 2018 match card