2019 NXT TakeOver: Portland live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network

NXT TakeOver events have become some of the most reliably entertaining cards on the yearly pro wrestling calendar. NXT TakeOver: Portland is no different with a stacked card set to go down from Portland's Moda Center. In the main event, Tommaso Ciampa will look to win back the NXT title he never lost in the ring when he takes on current champion Adam Cole. Women's champion Rhea Ripley, North American champion Keith Lee and tag champions Undisputed Era will all put their titles on the line on the card.

Ciampa had to relinquish the championship on March 13, 2019, due to injury. Cole would lose his shot at the vacant title that April but win the gold in June, beginning a dominant run as champion and de facto leader of Undisputed Era. Bad blood has built between Cole and Ciampa on his quest to reclaim "Goldie," leading to Sunday night in Portland.

Below is all the information you need to watch NXT TakeOver: Portland on Saturday evening. Be sure to catch up with all the NXT TakeOver: Portland predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event.

Watch 2019 NXT TakeOver: Portland

Date: Sunday, Feb. 16

Location: Moda Center -- Portland, Oregon

Start time: 7 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 6:30 p.m.)

Watch live: WWE Network

WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android

2019 NXT TakeOver: Portland match card