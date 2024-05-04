WWE is taking Backlash overseas in 2024. The card takes place on Saturday from LDLC Arena in Lyon, France and is the first major event to follow this year's massive WrestleMania 40 event.

There are five matches set for the event with four of them featuring titles on the line. The biggest will see a long-awaited showdown between undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles. Rhodes is looking to make his first defense of the crown after claiming the title at WrestleMania 40 with a win over long-reigning champ Roman Reigns.

Plus, Damian Priest looks to begin his run as world heavyweight champion against Jey Uso after the challenger won a No. 1 contender's match. Then, there are a pair of women's titles at stake. Newly crowned WWE women's champion Bayley will face Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a triple threat while the Kabuki Warriors put the women's tag team titles on the line against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

The other match of note sees a new set of The Bloodline -- Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga -- take on Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. Sikoa took out his brother Jimmy Uso as he brought in Tonga in a move to seemingly take over the group in Roman Reigns' absence. Now, they are set for their first in-ring action against the new pair of Owens and Orton, who came up short against Logan Paul in a triple threat at WrestleMania 40 for the U.S. title.

There are still many more bouts to be announced, but let's get to it and look at what we know -- and what we think -- will happen at Backlash, which streams live on Peacock on May 4 beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

Viewing information

Date: May 4

Location: LDLC Arena -- Lyon, France

Start time: 1 p.m. ET (countdown show starting at noon ET)

Watch live: Peacock

2024 WWE Backlash matches

World Heavyweight Championship -- Damian Priest (c) vs. Jey Uso: Priest became champion at WrestleMania 40, finally cashing in his Money in the Bank contract seconds after Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to claim the title. A little assist from CM Punk led to Priest's first run as world champion that night. McIntyre has no intention of letting this slide but, for now, Priest's primary responsibility is his first test as champion. Uso earned the title shot by winning a fatal four-way match on Raw, a match that ended when Punk again interfered to screw over McIntyre.

Undisputed WWE Championship -- Cody Rhodes (c) vs. AJ Styles: Rhodes also had his crowning moment at WrestleMania 40, facing Roman Reigns for the second consecutive year and finally "finishing the story" by becoming champion. He found his first challenger in Styles, who beat LA Knight in the finals of a mini-tournament to crown a top contender. Rhodes and Styles are Internet darlings who defined themselves outside of WWE before becoming promotional champions. They're among the top in-ring workers and should produce fireworks at Backlash.

WWE Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi: Bayley opted to have her first WWE women's title defense against her close friend Naomi. Rising superstar Stratton refused to sit on the sidelines and intervened in the match. Stratton succeeded in being a thorn in their sides, leading to a triple-threat title match at Backlash.

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships -- Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill: Belair and Cargill have a mental edge over the champions after teaming with Naomi to beat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 40. The ongoing tension between Kabuki Warriors and their new rivals spurred a tag team title match at Backlash.

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton vs. The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga): Sikoa seems like a promising leader but Backlash will be his chance to prove it. Sikoa has taken over the family by force in Roman Reign's absence, removing Jimmy Uso from the group and introducing Bullet Club alum Tonga. Sikoa and Tonga will team for the first time against two former world champions. Owens quickly found himself at the top of Sikoa's hitlist but a bail out from friend and rival Orton set the stage for this big tag match.