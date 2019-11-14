2019 NXT TakeOver: WarGames 3 -- matches, card, predictions, date, location, rumors, start time

The third edition of NXT TakeOver: WarGames is upon us, and NXT is doing well to build the card with just about a week until showtime on Saturday, Nov. 23 in Chicago. There are now three bouts officially announced, and it will be curious to see how many more are set over the final week. The first match that was announced is the first-ever women's WarGames battle with teams captained by NXT women's champion Shayna Baszler and former NXT UK women's champion Rhea Ripley.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames will begin at 7 p.m. ET with a kickoff show starting one hour earlier on WWE Network. Stay tuned with CBS Sports from now through the show for news, predictions and then live coverage of the event.

Subscribe to our podcast -- State of Combat with Brian Campbell -- where we go in depth on everything you need to know in pro wrestling each week, including WWE, NXT and beyond.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames matches

Women's WarGames -- Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair & TBD vs. Rhea Ripley, Candice LaRae, Mia Yim, Teagen Nox: NXT general manager William Regal made this match official with Baszler and Ripley as team captains. Some of the other participants have been confirmed, but one spot remains on Baszler's team considering neither of the other Horsewomen appear to be competing. Perhaps Dakota Kai turning on the faces after Ripley did not choose her?

Men's WarGames -- Undisputed Era vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Keith Lee, Dominic Dijakovic & TBD: It was first thought this would be a five-on-five match, but it looks like it will wind up the NXT-traditional four-on-four. Dijakovic is on the team replacing Matt Riddle (who has other plans), while the final spot remains to be determined. It makes the most sense for Velveteen Dream to come back and fill that position.

Finn Balor vs. Matt Riddle: With Balor attacking Johnny Gargano a couple of weeks ago and calling him out this past week, it made sense to go in this direction. However, Gargano is nursing a neck injury and has been pulled from the show. Riddle has been inserted in his place, and while it does not make the same storyline sense as Gargano did, this should be one of the best matches in NXT this year.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames predictions

Pete Dunne vs. Damian Priest vs. Killian Dain: Priest has had issues with Dunne, while Dain has created problems with both men. I once thought that Tyler Bate would get involved, making this a tag team match, but it appears as if a triple threat is ahead.