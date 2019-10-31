2019 WWE Crown Jewel live stream, how to watch online, start time, card, matches, WWE Network
All the information you need to watch the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view on Thursday afternoon
WWE returns to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Thursday afternoon for Crown Jewel, its second such event and fourth in the last two years in the country. The card thi stime around features former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez and lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury in their WWE in-ring debuts. But those headline-grabbing stars aren't the only things going down.
Seth Rollins is set to defend the universal championship in a rematch with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair will captain opposing five-man teams, women take to the ring for the first time in Saudi Arabia, and much, much more.
Below is all the information you need to watch WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday afternoon. Be sure to catch up with all the WWE Crown Jewel predictions from the CBS Sports experts ahead of the show and check back in for live coverage of the event. Listen to our Crown Jewel preview below.
Watch 2019 WWE Crown Jewel
Date: Thursday, Oct. 31
Location: King Fahd International Stadium -- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Start time: 1 p.m. ET (kickoff show starts at 12 p.m.)
Watch live: WWE Network
WWE Network: Web | Apple TV | Roku | Amazon Fire | PlayStation | Xbox | iOS | Android
2019 WWE Crown Jewel match card
- WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Cain Velasquez
- Universal Championship (Falls count anywhere; can't be stopped for any reason): Seth Rollins (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
- Tyson Fury vs. Braun Strowman
- Natalya vs. Lacey Evans
- Team Hogan (Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali & Shorty G) vs. Team Flair (Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, King Corbin, Bobby Lashley & Shinsuke Nakamura)
- Tag Team Turmoil (World Cup to crown Best Tag Team in the World): The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins vs. The Revival vs. The OC vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode vs. The B-Team
- United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. TBD
- 20-man Battle Royal to determine United States championship No. 1 contender (Kickoff show)
