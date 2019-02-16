2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches, card, start time, date, predictions, location, rumors

The Road to WrestleMania 35 has begun, and Sunday night in Houston we make a stop for the WWE Elimination Chamber event. This weekend, two bouts are scheduled to take place inside the demonic structure, with one of those bouts seeing the WWE championship up for grabs while the other will make history as we crown all new WWE women's tag team champions.

The Elimination Chamber event is just about here, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaped out over the past few weeks of build. Elimination Chamber will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Elimination Chamber over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Elimination Chamber matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Hardy vs. Kofi Kingston (Elimination Chamber): Following Bryan's unveiling of his new WWE title that's constructed completely of hemp, Triple H forced the WWE champion into this defense after he degraded the old title on SmackDown and the five men all came out to state their case. It was revealed on the go-home edition of SmackDown that Ali is out of the match with injury, but he was replaced with Kofi Kingston who shined in a gauntlet match by lasting for over an hour.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Nia Jax & Tamina vs. Riott Squad vs. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville vs. The IIconics vs. Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. Naomi & Carmella (Elimination Chamber): History will be made at Elimination Chamber when six tag teams compete for the right to be called WWE women's tag team champions as the titles are being reincarnated. The field is now set with the team of Naomi & Carmella being added to the mix on the Feb. 5 edition of SmackDown Live. Now all that's left is to finally crown the women's tag team champs.

Intercontinental Championship -- Bobby Lashley (c) & Lio Rush vs. Finn Balor: With Lashley's attack on Balor on the Raw after Royal Rumble, these two seemed destined for an intercontinental title program. Well, that will kick into full gear on Sunday at Elimination Chamber as Balor will vie for the secondary title against not only Lashley but his lackey, as well. Expect this to end with a one-on-one title bout at WrestleMania.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Ruby Riott: Rousey tore through Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan on a recent episode of Raw, but Riott decided to retreat to the back, citing that she will only get in the ring with Rousey if the Raw women's title is on the line. Well, that Raw women's title showdown is now on for Elimination Chamber.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Miz & Shane McMahon (c) vs. The Usos: After winning the tag titles at the Royal Rumble, it didn't take long to figure out who the "best tag team in the world" would put their championship on the line against first. Two days later, The Usos earned that opportunity by emerging victorious in a fatal four-way elimination match.

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin: The former interim Raw general manager has been a thorn in the side of Strowman for weeks now, and on Sunday, it may finally be time for him to ... get those hands.

Cruiserweight Championship -- Buddy Murphy (c) vs. Akira Tozawa: In what will likely serve as yet another kickoff show match (sadly), Murphy will look to extend his dominant reign when he takes on former cruiserweight champ Tozawa. On a recent episode of 205 Live, Tozawa earned the opportunity by emerging victorious in a fatal four-way match.