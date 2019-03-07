2019 WWE Fastlane matches, card, start time, date, location, match rumors

Before we arrive at the desired destination of WrestleMania 35, one more pay-per-view stop needs to be made on the road to the biggest show of the year. WWE Fastlane comes to us Sunday, March 10 from Cleveland with the Quicken Loans Arena looking to continue the excitement during the hottest time of the year in professional wrestling.

With Fastlane just days away, let's look at the now-completed card, which includes a couple of title matches and a bout with a huge stipulation for WrestleMania 35. Fastlane will begin with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before the main card starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Fastlane over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Fastlane matches

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens: Vince McMahon pulled Kofi Kingston out of the match Tuesday night on SmackDown with fans raining down boos on the WWE chairman as he announced Owens as the replacement. This despite Kingston pinning Bryan twice, including once in one-on-one competition. With Kingston's massive rise in popularity, it appears that WWE has flipped its WrestleMania plans with Owens fighting at Fastlane and Kingston getting the opportunity in New York.

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: It appears we've found our path to the triple threat match at WrestleMania -- likely in the main event -- for the Raw women's title. The former best friends will square off one more time, and if Lynch should emerge victorious, then she will officially be added to the bout that's currently set as Flair vs. champion Ronda Rousey. After Rousey's heel turn and subsequent beatdown of Lynch on the go-home Raw, though, "The Man" will most certainly not be walking into this one at 100 percent health. One way or another, Lynch should earn another victory over Flair, and we can then put all our focus into the triple threat we've seen coming our way for weeks.

The Shield vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin & Bobby Lashley: With Dean Ambrose set to leave the company following WrestleMania, we're getting one final Shield reunion. The trio reunited on the go-home edition of Raw at the request of Roman Reigns, and this bout will serve as the Big Dog's first match back after his leukemia went into remission. Should be a feel-good moment seeing Reigns, Rollins & Ambrose take apart some competition one last time.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose: Though it was through heelish tactics, Rose holds a pinfall victory over the champion on SmackDown. Rose will now receive a title opportunity now at Fastlane, but the outcome may be very different this time around.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon: Although automatic rematches aren't supposed to be the norm these days, McMahon went ahead and gave his team another shot at the tag titles they lost to The Usos at Elimination Chamber. With Fastlane taking place in Miz's hometown of Cleveland, some sort of shenanigans will be in order.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- Boss 'N Hug Connection (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina: This was officially announced Monday on Raw, and it looks like the women will trade off singles matches until the PPV. Hopefully this will mark Sasha Banks's first successful title defense on the main roster with Boss 'N Hug getting a more enticing opponent at 'Mania.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable: This triple threat match was added Tuesday after Roode & Gable interfered in Black & Ricochet's title shot on Raw. It will be interesting to see where WWE goes from here with the Raw titles.

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show): Tensions between these two have increased for weeks, and it was announced after SmackDown on Tuesday that they would go head-to-head once again at Fastlane. Unfortunately, the match is being given pre-show billing, which should give it a good runtime but not the eyeballs or respect it deserves.