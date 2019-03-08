2019 WWE Fastlane predictions, matches, card, location, start time, date, PPV preview

The Road to WrestleMania makes one final pitstop before arriving inside MetLife Stadium on April 7, and that stop takes place on Sunday night with the WWE Fastlane event inside the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. A plethora of championships will be on the line this Sunday as the biggest show of the year draws closer, and one of the feature bouts of the evening will decide whether the most popular superstar in the company will get to challenge for one -- likely in the main event -- come WrestleMania 35.

Fastlane will begin at 7 p.m. ET with the show expected to last anywhere from 3.5-4 hours, not counting the Kickoff Show, which starts one hour prior to the main card at 6 p.m. CBS Sports will be with you the entire way on Sunday with live results, highlights and analysis.

Let's take a look at how our experts believe Fastlane will play out.

2019 Fastlane predictions

New Day (Big E & Xavier Woods) vs. Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura (Kickoff Show)

Brian Campbell: With the New Day taking this past week off on SmackDown in order to travel on a WWE promotional tour overseas, the build for this last-minute addition has been non-existent. In fact, Rusev and Nakamura attacked NXT additions Ricochet and Aleister Black on Tuesday in a move that made little sense from a storyline standpoint. So, who wins this? In all reality, it won't matter much outside of possibly the need to keep Kofi Kingston strong should his hopeful push into WrestleMania continue. Pick: New Day wins

Jack Crosby, Adam Silverstein: WWE seems adamant about making this Rusev-Nakamura alliance a thing, but they need a victory. I suspect it'll come with this Kickoff match in some heel-ish fashion over an established team such as the New Day. Where everything goes from here ... who knows. This may be nothing more than a filler match creative came up with over lunch on Friday. Regardless, the heels get the victory. Pick: Rusev & Shinsuke Nakamura win

Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade (Kickoff Show)

BC, AS: It would be nice if this match made its way to pay-per-view with some form of title, stipulation or developed storyline behind it. At the very least, placing it on the Kickoff Show should give enough time for it to be a great match. Andrade needs the victory more, although it's hard to overlook how much better this could be booked with more at stake considering the combined level of talent. Pick: Andrade wins

JC: Since their first singles match on SmackDown Live together, I've had the feeling that this will all culminate with a match at WrestleMania. I still hold the belief that these two will battle in MetLife Stadium in some sort of one-on-one affair, and I've also maintained that Andrade will go over on the big stage. So with that being the case, Mysterio gets the victory here while Andrade enjoys the bigger spotlight next month. Pick: Rey Mysterio wins

Raw Tag Team Championship: The Revival (c) vs. Aleister Black & Ricochet vs. Bobby Roode & Chad Gable

AS, BC, JC: For as strange as the Raw tag team picture has been over the last half year, The Revival has brought some normalcy to the red brand's division. The sudden call up of Black & Ricochet has been fun as their matches have been great, but they are not a natural tag team and it just feels like a forced way to get them on TV without running separate angles. Whether The Revival one day leaves WWE for AEW or elsewhere is insignificant; what matters most is a real team taking the titles into 'Mania. Roode or Gable can take the fall here. Pick: The Revival retains the titles

SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka (c) vs. Mandy Rose

BC, AS, JC: Rose has done just fine so far in her bump up to the title level, but that doesn't mean she should win the belt in this one. Asuka should very much be protected in order to give both the title and her character the clout they deserve entering WrestleMania. It's more likely that Lacey Evans makes another confusing and silly strut down the ramp to provide some form of distraction that teases her future as a main-event player. Pick: Asuka retains the title

Women's Tag Team Championship: Sasha Banks & Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax & Tamina

BC: WWE may be able to have its cake and eat it too in terms of booking in this one. Even though the company chose to anoint Bayley and Sasha Banks as the historic first women's tag team champions (although it previously had WWF women's titles in the 1980s), WWE can still produce a babyface pop finish at WrestleMania by allowing the heels a brief reign, only for Bayley and Banks to win it back. Outside of that, there really isn't much else here in terms of storyline. Pick: Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka win the titles

AS, JC: There is a case to be made that the Samoan ladies taking the titles off Boss 'N Hug Connection would allow the champions to get their WrestleMania moment in addition to being the first female tandem to hold the new titles. But that would require Sasha Banks once again losing her first defense of title, which has happened every time she's held a strap on the main roster. I'd much rather Banks and Bayley take the titles into 'Mania and face a heel team like The IIconics. There's no good reason for Jax & Tamina to win here. Pick: Sasha Banks & Bayley retain the titles

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Miz & Shane McMahon

JC, BC, AS: There is absolutely nothing residing within this feud that would lead one to believe The Usos are dropping the titles back to the "greatest tag team in the world" here. From the moment they got together, we've merely been waiting for Miz and McMahon to implode, and with WrestleMania nearly here, that's coming sooner rather than later. Now that the Hardy Boyz are back together on SmackDown, most are salivating over Matt & Jeff Hardy battling with Jimmy & Jey Uso over the championship -- likely at WrestleMania. No way those titles leave The Usos on Sunday. Pick: The Usos retain the titles

The Shield vs. Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre & Bobby Lashley

JC, BC, AS: WWE may be pushing it a little bit with the "last time ever" narrative in regards to this latest Shield reunion, but with Dean Ambrose still set to leave the company shortly after WrestleMania, it'll be the last one for a while, at least. Even in a multi-man bout, there's no way Roman Reigns is going to be on the losing end in his first match back, and neither will Seth Rollins take an "L" in any manner before he squares off with Brock Lesnar. This impromptu Shield reunion immediately upon Reigns's return was meant to be a feel-good moment, and it will be. The legendary trio will dispose of the heels to give us just that. If anything truly notable from this match, maybe look for a post-match angle in some form that sets up a singles match for Reigns at 'Mania. Pick: The Shield wins

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair (If Lynch wins, she enters the WrestleMania Raw women's title match)

BC, AS, JC: As far as predictions go, consider this one a lock that Lynch is victorious in this virtual play-in match to secure a spot at WrestleMania that she originally gained by winning the Royal Rumble. Somewhere along the way, WWE has overcooked this storyline a bit. But all can be repaired with not a good storyline development but a great one on Sunday including a Lynch victory, a Ronda Rousey appearance and enough new developments to get fans amped up for what could be a historic first women's main event match on April 7. Pick: Becky Lynch wins

WWE Championship: Daniel Bryan (c) vs. Kevin Owens

AS, BC, JC: The return of Owens has been great so far -- and he's really doing a good job on the mic as a face -- but this was WWE's plan for WrestleMania 35, and there is no way they moved the match up to not follow through with Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston at their biggest show of the year. Whether Owens loses clean, Kingston gets involved or Rowan helps Bryan presents enough intrigue that this match should still be an interesting and fun one to watch. But in the end, there's only one correct move. Pick: Daniel Bryan retains the title