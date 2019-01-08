2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches, card, location, date, start time, entrants, rumors, predictions

WrestleMania season is the most exciting time of the year for WWE, and with 2019 upon us, that time has arrived. Once again this year, the annual Royal Rumble event will get us started down the Road to WrestleMania, with this year's show taking place in the unique setting of Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Championships will be on the line, and both the men and women will battle it out in the traditional 30-competitor, over-the-top-rope Royal Rumble matches with WrestleMania championship opportunities on the line.

There's still a few more weeks until the Royal Rumble event goes down, but let's now take a look at the card as it's shaping out with two big championship matches already set for Chase Field. Royal Rumble will begin with a kickoff show at 5 p.m. ET before the main card starts two hours later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing the Royal Rumble over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2019 WWE Royal Rumble matches

Men's Royal Rumble: As is customary, 30 men will step into the ring to take part in the traditional the over-the-top rope affair with the right to challenge either world champion at WrestleMania 35 on the line. Last year's bout brought us a first-time winner in Shinsuke Nakamura, so will this year bring us another competitor adding a Royal Rumble victory to his accolades? Confirmed entrants: Drew McIntyre, R-Truth (No. 30), John Cena, Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, Jeff Hardy.

30-Woman Royal Rumble: The women made history last year in Philadelphia as the first female Rumble match in history claimed the main event spotlight, with Asuka emerging victorious. Thirty of the best female talents in the company will again take to the ring vying for the chance to get their WrestleMania moment come April. Confirmed entrants: Carmella (No. 30), Ember Moon, Natalya, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville.

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Braun Strowman: After taking down Baron Corbin (with some help) at TLC, Strowman will get at least one more chance to dethrone the "Beast Incarnate," so is this finally the moment for him to win the title? Either way, the outcome of this one will finally add some clarity to the universal title picture for WrestleMania, which has been cloudy since the abrupt departure of Roman Reigns.

WWE Championship -- Daniel Bryan (c) vs. AJ Styles: There's no more automatic rematches in WWE, at least for now, but Styles is getting his rematch anyway after showing some newfound aggression to win a Fatal 5-Way No. 1 contender's match on New Year's Day.

Raw Women's Championship -- Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Sasha Banks: When we talked about dream matches for Rousey upon entering the company, this was certainly one of them on the list. Banks became the No. 1 contender to the Raw women's title on Raw when she defeated Nia Jax, and now "The Boss" will compete in one of the biggest matches of her career come Phoenix.

2019 WWE Royal Rumble predictions

None of these matches have been officially announced at this time.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Becky Lynch: This match was randomly announced for Royal Rumble during an episode of Main Event on WWE Network only for ex-SmackDown general manager Paige to jump on Twitter and explain that it was not actually official. Considering the graphic was made already, one must assume this is in WWE's plans -- at least for now.

Intercontinental Championship -- Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Seth Rollins: The TLC match between these former Shield brothers where Ambrose claimed the intercontinental title did not receive the warmest of receptions (to put it lightly), but the feud still seems to be continuing on. No matter what happens, look for both men to make appearances in the men's Rumble match during the event.

At this time, it's not completely clear what the future may hold for both the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles, as well as the United States championship. After his victory over Cedric Alexander at TLC, champion Buddy Murphy asked 205 Live general manager Drake Maverick for some more strenuous competition, though it's not clear who may step up to the plate.