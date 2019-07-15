2019 WWE SummerSlam matches, card, date, location, start time, PPV rumors, predictions

The month of August is right around the corner, and that of course means it's time for the second-biggest pay-per-view event on the WWE calendar. SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, Aug. 11, and for the first time in five years not only is "the biggest party of the summer" leaving Brooklyn, it's leaving the United States entirely. SummerSlam 2019 will go down in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, inside the Scotiabank Arena.

Coming out of Extreme Rules, there appears to be some pretty exciting matches on tap for one of the most anticipated cards of the year. While official matches set in stone have yet to be announced ahead of the road to SummerSlam beginning on television, it never hurts to have a look ahead at some of the action we could be in store for. So let's now take a stab at some of the matches we could be treated to on this year's SummerSlam card.

2019 WWE SummerSlam matches

No official SummerSlam 2019 matches have been announced at this time.

2019 WWE SummerSlam card predictions

Universal Championship -- Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Seth Rollins: At Extreme Rules, Lesnar earned three-time universal champion status when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on the man who took the title from him in the WrestleMania 35 opener. Still positioned -- for now -- as the top babyface on Raw, the "Beast Slayer" should get another crack at the "Beast" after he was surprised at Extreme Rules. If this match should happen, though, here's the thing: Lesnar sticking around after turning down a UFC return coupled with the fact that Rollins' run with the title was a bit underwhelming should mean Lesnar leaves Canada still the champion before we move on to a fresh challenger.

Intercontinental Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. "Demon" Finn Balor: Someone in WWE reached the realization that Nakamura still exists, is employed and really good at what he does. The result of that has been two dominant victories over Balor, the most recent culminating with his first Intercontinental title victory. Balor clearly can't overcome Nakamura on his own, so on one of the biggest shows of the year, it might be time to call upon The Demon persona once again.

United States Championship -- AJ Styles (c) vs. Ricochet (Ladder Match): These two have, unsurprisingly, have put on some terrific matches of late. Styles took the U.S. title from Ricochet at Extreme Rules with some assistance from The Club, so the former champ deserves the right to get his title back. We've already seen Styles and Ricochet in traditional 1-on-1 matches, so this time around, it could provide a memorable SummerSlam moment if we add some ladders to the mix.

Raw Women's Championship -- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Sasha Banks: Fans have convinced themselves that Banks' return soon is inevitable; however, what may not be as inevitable as everyone seems to think is that "The Boss" will immediately target Bayley upon her return. The swerve here could be that she targets "The Man," and quite frankly, a fresh heel Banks would be the perfect foil for Lynch as she moves on from Lacey Evans.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair: "The Queen" has taken a small step back from the title picture recently, but the SummerSlam card should call for her return as she aims to become a 10-time women's champion on the main roster. A proper feud between Flair and Bayley should provide some entertaining television.

Kevin Owens vs. Shane McMahon: This is clearly a top storyline that's building over on the SmackDown brand as Owens is quickly emerging as one of the most popular fan-favorites in the entire company while channeling his inner "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. He'll likely get his hands on the evil authority figure McMahon at SummerSlam, unless McMahon decides to sick either Drew McIntyre or Elias on him in an effort to have one of his cronies do his dirty work and drag this angle out a bit longer.

Drew McIntyre vs. The Undertaker: McIntyre was mere seconds away from putting The Undertaker out to pasture at Extreme Rules before Roman Reigns hopped in to make the save. McMahon took the pin in the tag match that opened that show shortly after, so it's evident the door was left open for McIntyre to claim he'll finish the job at SummerSlam that he was unable to complete in Philadelphia.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Revival (c) vs. The Usos: Two of the best tag teams on the planet should absolutely run it back again on a SummerSlam card, that seems like a no-brainer. Their bout at Extreme Rules was entertaining, so they should tear the house down in Toronto.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- The New Day (c) vs. Heavy Machinery: My gut instinct could be wrong as professional wrestling is one of the more unpredictable forms of entertainment out there, but I believe Daniel Bryan will be returning to singles competition under the Eric Bischoff regime on SmackDown. Heavy Machinery didn't eat the pinfall at Extreme Rules in the triple threat, and a matchup with Big E & Xavier Woods should be fun.

Women's Tag Team Championship -- The IIconics vs. The Kabuki Warriors: If a spot can't be found on one of the most stacked cards of the year for this match to finally happen after weeks of tease, then something is drastically wrong.

Currently, there is no clear direction for WWE champion Kofi Kingston. A rematch with Samoa Joe could be in the cards, but his clean victory at Extreme Rules made Joe appear to be merely a placeholder. As for Reigns ... well, you never know with the "Big Dog." He could somehow be slotted into the universal title picture, maybe go one more time with McIntyre or, for all we know, he could possibly be the target for a returning Bray Wyatt. Time will tell.