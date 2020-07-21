It's late July, and that means it's time for WWE to begin the build to SummerSlam, one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year. While the promotion is still hamstrung by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, leaving them to hold shows at the Performance Center in Orlando without fans in attendance, the expectation remains that WWE will bring the usual big-show feel to SummerSlam as best it can.

SummerSlam takes place on Sunday, August 23 inside the WWE Performance Center and will stream live on the WWE Network. In past years, SummerSlam has started one hour earlier than standard pay-per-view events at 6 p.m. ET with the kickoff show leading us in at 5 p.m. There's been no indication as of yet whether the current circumstances will alter the start time of SummerSlam in 2020.

While no matches have been made official for the event this early in the build, there are fair assumptions to be made based on recent events on Raw, SmackDown and at the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Read on to see what we believe is in store for some of the biggest WWE superstars as one of the most important events of the year draws near.

2020 WWE SummerSlam matches

No official SummerSlam matches have been announced as of this time.

2020 WWE SummerSlam predictions

WWE Championship -- Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton: Orton is on an incredible run this year and has been WWE's standout performer during the COVID-19 pandemic. The rumors of this match have been swirling, and for big SummerSlam title matches, there are few available options that can match Orton challenging McIntyre. McIntyre has torn through challengers since winning the title from Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and Orton represents an entirely new type of challenge. The two haven't really crossed paths as Orton has been busy playing "Legend Killer," but there's plenty of time for Orton to insert himself into the champion's path.

Universal Championship -- Braun Strowman (c) vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt: The issues between Strowman and Wyatt were always going to lead to this. Strowman defeated Wyatt at Money in the Bank, and the two battled to an inconclusive end in the Wyatt Swamp Fight at Extreme Rules, with Wyatt reverting to his Wyatt Family leader persona. The Swamp Fight ended with Wyatt pulling Strowman into the swamp and The Fiend emerging from the water. The Fiend is Wyatt's final and most dangerous form, and the version of Wyatt that Strowman has to defeat to truly claim supremacy in the rivalry.

SmackDown Women's Championship -- Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks: A match between the best friends has been teased for a long time, with Bayley and Banks still working together as a dominant force in the women's division. Jealousy has been creeping in, however, and when Banks inevitably loses her rematch with Asuka for the Raw women's title, things could kick off between the women's tag champions. If the duo lose the tag titles and Bayley is left holding the lone piece of gold in the pairing, expect fans to finally see a Bayley vs. Banks showdown return to a big stage.

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black: SummerSlam seems too fast to bring Rey Mysterio back from having his eyeball ripped out. Unless WWE is ready to pull the trigger on a Dominick Mysterio match with Rollins, Black becomes the most viable option. Rollins beat Black on the July 20 edition of Raw, and he and Murphy put a massive beating on Black that ended with a vicious Rollins stomp on Black's arm as it was suspended over part of the announce table. Black could seek his revenge at SummerSlam.

United States Championship -- MVP (c) vs. Mustafa Ali: This may be reading too much into a situation where Apollo Crews has been unavailable, but MVP is currently holding the United States title, whether legitimate or not. When Ali made his surprise return on the July 20 edition of Raw, joining Cedric Alexander and Ricochet in a six-man tag against MVP, Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin, it felt like there was some significance to Ali pinning MVP for the win. Benjamin has lost almost every match he has had on WWE programming for the last decade, so for MVP to eat the pin feels like it could be the start of something bigger.

Raw Women's Championship -- Asuka (c) vs. Shayna Baszler: Baszler has returned to Raw in recent weeks with a clear mission to grab the spotlight and the championship. Her first run at the title -- in a rivalry with Becky Lynch -- fizzled out hard when it seemed WWE lost faith in her as a top-end talent. Asuka vs. Baszler would be a fantastic, hard-hitting pairing as long as the company is ready to run with Baszler again.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship -- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro (c) vs. The New Day: The SmackDown tag ranks are thin, and that leaves a rematch between the teams as the safest option for SummerSlam. Nakamura and Cesaro won the titles from New Day at Extreme Rules, scoring the victory in a tables match. The rivalry has been very one-sided, with Nakamura and Cesaro having New Day's number in tag and singles action. New Day getting one last shot at Nakamura and Cesaro before they move forward to whatever the SmackDown roster can offer.

Raw Tag Team Championship -- The Street Profits (c) vs. The Viking Raiders vs. Andrade & Angel Garza: The Profits beat Andrade and Garza in a non-title match on July 20, but it was made clear the issues between the teams were far from over. Andrade and Garza have also attacked the Viking Raiders and the Raiders returned the favor with an attack as Andrade and Garza attempted to help Randy Orton defeat The Big Show. With the three teams tangled -- even if the Profits and Raiders have been more friends than foes recently -- it only makes sense to throw them all in a match together at the pay-per-view.

Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin: Riddle may have tangled twice with AJ Styles, but Corbin has clearly been the main thorn in Riddle's side since his move from NXT. After Corbin laid Riddle out after the King of Bros' loss to Styles on the July 17 SmackDown, things have shifted entirely to Riddle vs. Corbin going forward, a solid rivalry to lead Riddle into his first main roster pay-per-view.